Listen: Betfair cricket podcast featuring Ed Hawkins

This week's Cricket...Only Bettor is all about trying to wrestle with known unknowns as we prepare for India and England's five-game T20 series which starts in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Betting can be tough when we are unsure about the stat of the pitch or make-up of the teams. Well, for this series we're hit with a double whammy. There has been no T20 played at Ahmedabad since 2013 and a major rebuild while there are doubts that players who were in the Test match bubble for India's 3-1 series win, will last the distance. Does Rohit Sharma play all five for instance? What about Ben Stokes?

Paul Krishnamurty, betting.betfair sage, joins me and Sam Collins to define discuss stats, trends and define a strategy, plus our best bets.

The latter have been famed around what we do know. First up we've gone with Chris Jordan for top England series wicket-taker at 3/1 with Sportsbook. We are sure Jordan, a T20 specialist not involved in the Test team will play all five. As England's death bowler he is expected to pick up cheap wickets. Also in his favour is the elbow injury to Jofra Archer, which makes it extremely unlikely he will be fit enough to play all five.

Our second wager is for India pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who took fine IPL form forward to terrorise Australia's batsmen in his debut series. Paul points out that he is another expert death bowler. And is worth following at 9/2 with Sportsbook to be top India bowler in the first T20.