Josh Hull lands England call-up after Mark Wood sustains series-ending injury

Wood pulled up mid-over on the penultimate day of England’s five-wicket win in the series opener at Emirates Old Trafford and was unable to play any further part in the match.

Olly Stone is already with the squad and could be in line to play his first Test in three years at Lord’s on Thursday, but England have once again taken a bold selection gamble to replace Wood.

Leicestershire prospect Hull only turned 20 earlier this week and has just nine first-class matches to his name.

With 15 wickets at an average of 58.06, in years gone by he would have been seen as one to watch for the future but the current England has increasingly focused on player profile rather than bare statistics.

As a 6ft 7in left-armer, Hull is an intriguing proposition whose height and angle of attack mark him out as a unique proposition.

He has good pace, the ability to extract bounce and, as a left-armer, could help create footmarks to assist off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Speaking after Leicestershire’s draw with Gloucestershire on Sunday, Hull said: “It was around 9.30pm last night (Saturday) that I got the call from Brendon McCullum and it was a pretty special moment. I told my mum and she told the rest of the family, who were all really happy.

“It’s something I thought wouldn’t happen this fast, but I’m delighted and looking forward to joining the squad. I was happy with how I played for the Lions recently, but still never expected a call into the full England squad so quickly.

“Obviously Olly Stone is ready to come back and be the first replacement, but just being part of the set-up for me will be great. To be in that environment and hopefully learn from it will be amazing and I am really excited.”

Leicestershire head coach Alfonso Thomas believes Hull has “all the attributes and potential to be a top international bowler”.

He said: “Josh phoned me last night with the news and was given the all-clear to stay with us for the completion of the Gloucestershire game before joining up with the England squad.

“He is by no means the finished article as he very well knows. But he has all the attributes and potential to be a top international bowler.

“He just loves bowling. He is a fantastic kid and an absolute dream to work with. Just being in the England environment is sure to improve him.”

Hull’s figures from his side’s latest County Championship clash further underlined England’s willingness to overlook domestic form.

In the first innings at Bristol he took one for 133 from his 23 overs, with an economy rate of 5.78 and six no-balls.

Hull’s rising stock was confirmed when he earned an England Lions call-up to face Sri Lanka in a pre-Test warm-up earlier this month, taking five wickets including experienced duo Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

His call-up continues the regeneration of England’s pace bowling group following the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, with Gus Atkinson making a fine start to his Test career over the past four matches and Dillon Pennington making the squad for the first time against West Indies before succumbing to injury.

Hull’s selection spells further disappointment for Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton, whose paths back to the international arena look tougher by the day, while Sam Cook – the most consistent county seamer on the circuit in recent years – has been overlooked once more.

Sam Curran’s name was also touted as a possible solution, with the all-rounder returning to red-ball cricket for Surrey during the recent round of matches, but his gentle pace may have been a deciding factor given England’s stated aim of building an attack to win the Ashes in Australia.