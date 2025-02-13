Jos Buttler defends England from ‘lazy’ accusations after India’s ODI whitewash

Jos Buttler insisted England are not “lazy” amid criticism about how often they have trained in India as they signed off on a miserable white-ball tour with a 3-0 ODI series whitewash defeat.

As England slid to a 142-run thumping and a seventh loss in eight games, former India player and coach Ravi Shastri falsely claimed on commentary that the tourists had “just one net session this entire trip, if not any”. Shastri’s underlying point was “you’re not going to improve” without putting in “the hard yards” as England again floundered with the bat, collapsing to 214 all out in response to India’s mammoth 356. Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen picked up the thread, querying why Tom Banton, who flew from the UK to India on Monday as an injury replacement for Jacob Bethell, was “on the golf course” on Tuesday instead of practising. He later doubled down in a social media post that sharply critiqued England’s approach. India, though, have only had one more training session on the trip than England, with both teams having to factor in a punishing travel schedule that has seen them play at eight different venues in 22 days. While England have had several days off, they have undertaken six internal flights, including three of at least 800 miles, prompting Buttler to launch a defence of his and head coach Brendon McCullum’s methods.

“We obviously try to create a really good environment but don’t mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort,” Buttler said. “The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve. “I think we’ve had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days, there have been a couple of times we’ve not trained but we’ve certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour.” Pietersen addressed the brewing argument on X after the match, writing: “I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how?” He continued: “I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say that they’d improve without practising whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win. “And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!” England’s defeat was compounded by Ben Duckett suffering a groin injury when fielding and, while he batted in his usual position as opener, the sight of him limping badly was a major cause for concern. Duckett is set for a scan but with England starting their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22 in Lahore, the omens do not look good despite Buttler keeping his fingers crossed. “He’s obviously been playing really well and hopefully it’s not too bad,” Buttler said. “We’ll find out more over the next couple of days. There’s a little bit of time, hopefully he’ll be OK.” England were already patched up as pace trio Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton were out with niggles, while Jamie Smith has been unavailable since the T20 series owing to a calf injury.

