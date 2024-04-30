Archer, who has endured a horror run of injuries since his breakthrough summer of 2019, has not played competitive cricket for a year following a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

But after a slow and steady period of rehabilitation he has been passed fit and takes his place in a 15-man squad that will defend the title Jos Buttler’s side won in Australia in 2022.

While the squad is officially deemed ‘provisional’, with just 24 hours until the International Cricket Council’s deadline and no reserve players named, only further fitness setbacks will stop the 29-year-old making his long-awaited comeback.

Archer has managed just 15 T20 appearances since making his international debut five years ago, but is still considered a potential game-changer in the format and, having grown up in Barbados, knows the Caribbean conditions where England will play their games better than most.