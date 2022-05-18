Anderson and Broad – who have claimed 1,177 Test wickets between them – were controversially omitted for the recent tour of the West Indies, leading to speculation that both may have played their last games for England.

However, the pair have reaffirmed their commitment to earning recalls by making strong starts to the summer in the County Championship, and once new captain Ben Stokes stated his desire for the duo to come back, their return was a forgone conclusion.

Furthermore, with a spate of injuries meaning the likes of Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher are all unavailable, along with long-term absentee Jofra Archer, Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum will no doubt be grateful to have the services of two experienced, high-class fast bowlers.

Craig Overton appears likely to fill the role of the third seamer, though Durham paceman Matthew Potts has been rewarded for his impressive efforts in domestic cricket this season and has been included in the 13-man squad, similarly Yorkshire's Harry Brook who appears to be vying with Ollie Pope for the number three spot.

Dan Lawrence is a notable casualty from the series defeat to the West Indies, but Alex Lees retains his place having kicked off the county season with two centuries for Durham.

Ben Foakes is also retained along with Jonny Bairstow, the latter expected to fly home early from the IPL to prepare for the first Test which begins at Lord's on June 2.

Rob Key Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, said: "This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum). With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month's Test series.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the county season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level.

"It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."