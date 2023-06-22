Sporting Life
Sir Geoffrey Boycott is critical of England's approach
Sir Geoffrey Boycott is critical of England's approach

Is entertaining cricket more important than winning? Sir Geoffrey Boycott feels England have got too obsessed with Bazball during the Ashes

By Sporting Life
10:40 · THU June 22, 2023

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said England “have got carried away with Bazball” after they suffered defeat in the first Ashes Test.

The hosts are 1-0 down with four matches to play after being beaten by two wickets by Australia in a dramatic finale at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has said of England’s commitment to risky, aggressive cricket – nicknamed Bazball – that “you’re not always going to win and we understand that, but we want to keep getting up and throwing punches as a team”.

Former England batter Boycott wrote in the Telegraph: “England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning.

“But England supporters want one thing more than anything else – to win the Ashes. Scoring fast runs, whacking lots of fours and sixes is lovely. It is great. But only if England do not lose sight of the big prize which is to beat Australia.

“If at the end of the series Australia go home with the Ashes we will feel sick, regardless of how much we have been entertained.

“They are in danger of letting hubris be their downfall or, quoting William Shakespeare in Hamlet, being hoist by one’s own petard. They are going to defeat themselves. It would be sad if playing exciting cricket for a year is going to their heads.

“By all means entertain but cricket is like chess. There are moments when you need to defend. Sometimes you need to be patient and accept it. Do not just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism.”

Skipper Ben Stokes leads the team back into action when the second Test starts next Wednesday at Lord’s.

ALSO READ: RICHARD MANN ON THE CRITICISM OF BEN STOKES

Ben Stokes looks to the heavens
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ THE COLUMN

Ashes first Test

