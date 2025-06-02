IPL final betting tips: Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

Richard Mann bids to round off a profitable IPL with two bets for Tuesday's final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Cricket betting tips: IPL final 2pts Virat Kohli to make a fifty in the match at 13/8 (bet365) 2pts Both teams to score 200+ runs in the match at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The final of IPL2025 is finally here, with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru renewing hostilities in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 3pm UK time. RCB look set to start as marginal favourites, having won two of the three meetings between the sides this season, including the recent Qualifier when Punjab were bundled out for only 101. However, this is a different ground and different pitch, one which has leant itself to big runs and aggressive batting all year, something that is right up Punjab’s street. There was absolutely nothing between the two teams in the regular season, nine wins and four losses each from 14 matches, with Punjab just topping the table by virtue of a marginally superior net-run-rate. Punjab batting power key to victory For my money, Punjab boast the stronger batting line-up, certainly in good batting conditions. Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been electric all season, both scoring at a real lick and setting the game up for a powerful engine room. That engine room features Australian Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera, both impressive in Sunday’s win over Mumbai Indians and striking at 161.48 and 150.63 respectively this term.

Shreyas Iyer

However, the star of the show is captain Shreyas Iyer who has 603 runs and counting this season. He was the match-winner on Sunday, barely breaking sweat to put together 87 not out from only 41 balls, in the process making Punjab’s victory target of 204 seem like a walk in the park. This is an outstanding white-ball batsman. I’d be inclined to give more credit to Punjab’s bowling, too. They were firmly on the back foot when Mumbai were 70-1 and then 142-2, but held themselves together well at the death to eventually restrict Mumbai to 203. Kyle Jamieson is proving a shrewd acquisition and is sure to challenge RCB’s top order if he can get that outswinger going. Fit again, Yuzi Chahal is a class act and a genuine wicket-taking threat. Kohli can shine in IPL final But RCB are a very strong side, too. Andy Flower has done a fine job as head coach, and while I don’t think they have the variety and depth that Punjab boast in their XI, they have some world-class, big-match performers. Kohli is a global superstar, and come big finals, it’s usually he who stands up and does the business for his team. Kohli did just that in India’s T20 World Cup final triumph over South Africa last year. And he’s still going strong, amassing 614 runs in another strong campaign at an average of 55.81. In 14 matches, he has eight fifties. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and I can just about stomach taking 13/8 (bet365) for KOHLI TO MAKE A FIFTY IN THE MATCH. Boylesports go 6/4, which is also acceptable, though I wouldn’t be going any shorter. RCB’s other world-class performer is Josh Hazlewood, and this match could well be decided by his new-ball spell against Punjab’s dangerous top order.

Hazlewood has been outstanding this season, despite carrying the odd niggle, and 21 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 15.80 is just reward for his efforts. His strike-rate currently stands at 11.4 and Hazlewood claimed 3-21 against Punjab in the Qualifier. Back big runs in Ahmedabad However, I strongly suspect the surface served up on this ground, in a final no less, will be vastly different to that one, and though Hazlewood won’t be easy to combat regardless of conditions, I suspect batters on either side will fancy their chances on this occasion. In the last five matches played in Ahmedabad, there have been eight scores of 200-plus in 10 innings, with three of those matches seeing both teams score 200 runs. 230 has been breached twice. As such, I’m happy to advise BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS IN THE MATCH at 10/3. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 200+ runs with Sky Bet Preview published at 1205 BST on 02/06/25