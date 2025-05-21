IPL cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Richard Mann has been firing in the IPL winners of late, and has a strong bet lined up when Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet on Friday.
2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs in the match at 13/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru face a change of venue for their scheduled home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, which has now been switched to Lucknow.
RCB are enjoying a fine campaign and are firmly on track for a top-two league finish, unlike Sunrisers who reached the final last year but have only won four from 12 this time around.
Both teams much prefer to bat on good wickets, as they often do at their respective home venues, so over 400 runs being scored in Monday’s match on this ground will have been noted with interest.
In fact, Lucknow has looked a decent place to bat all season, despite the home franchise proving largely poor after a bright start to their own campaign.
We’ve seen a couple of rapid, successful run chases here this term, and given both these sides are all about batting and big runs, I think we want to be siding with runs again here.
Sunrisers have picked up more recently, scoring over 200 in their last match, and we shouldn’t forget they posted 286 on the opening weekend of the tournament.
With Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen in their top six, they remain very capable of putting up big totals.
As for RCB, their batting is led by Virat Kolhi, seven fifties from only 11 matches so far this season and an average of 63.12.
They bat deep, too, and will fancy their chances against this moderate Sunrisers bowling attack.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS IN THE MATCH looks solid, and I’m happy to take the 13/10 on offer.
Preview published at 1315 BST on 21/05/25
