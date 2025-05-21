IPL cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs in the match at 13/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face a change of venue for their scheduled home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, which has now been switched to Lucknow.

RCB are enjoying a fine campaign and are firmly on track for a top-two league finish, unlike Sunrisers who reached the final last year but have only won four from 12 this time around.

Both teams much prefer to bat on good wickets, as they often do at their respective home venues, so over 400 runs being scored in Monday’s match on this ground will have been noted with interest.

In fact, Lucknow has looked a decent place to bat all season, despite the home franchise proving largely poor after a bright start to their own campaign.