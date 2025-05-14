IPL cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

The IPL is back on Saturday, and Richard Mann has a strong view when Royal Challengers Bengaluru entertain Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both teams to score 200+ runs at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After a short break, the IPL returns this weekend, starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders at 3pm, UK time, on Saturday. At this stage, it’s still hard to know exactly how many overseas players have returned to India to join up with their respective franchises, but these are two sides not greatly affected. For instance, KKR’s two star overseas players, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, are reported to have not left India when the tournament was initially halted, and you’d have to be encouraged by the way in the which the former has found form with the bat in recent matches.

RCB, who are still very much in the running to finish top of the league table, might have more to worry about on that front, but their top four features four India internationals, headed by run machine Virat Kohli and ably supported by Rajit Patidar. As with Russell and Narine, West Indian Romario Shepherd is reported to have stayed in India, so Jacob Bethell stands as the only big loss to their batting line-up, assuming the Englishman hasn’t hopped on a flight back to India. As such, RCB’s batting still has an incredibly strong look to it on paper, and their four most recent batting efforts have seen them complete two comfortable run chases, and post in excess of 200 in the two other matches when batting first. Though not as consistent this term, KKR have always had big scores in them, and have crossed 200 in two of their last three matches, with Russell and captain Ajinkya Rahane in the runs.

