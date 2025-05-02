IPL cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann provides his preview of Saturday's IPL fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.
2pts Both teams to score 190+ runs at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Two IPL giants lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Chennai Super Kings at 3pm, UK time.
There were 399 runs scored in the last match played on this ground, RCB posting 205-5 before Rajasthan Royals replied with 194-5.
In truth, that was a game the Royals should’ve won, having been well-set when 188-5 with two overs of their chase remaining.
This ground has historically been one of the best for batting IPL, and though the early part of this season proved more challenging, I do wonder if that is about to change.
We are deep into this year’s tournament, and it’s worth noting the final game played here last term was high scoring, with 218-5 playing 191-7.
RCB are enjoying a really solid campaign this time around, driven by the bat of Virat Kohli who keeps on scoring runs for fun and has been ably supported by the likes of Rajat Patidar.
Following a desperately slow start, CSK come into this on the back of scoring 190 on a notoriously tough pitch at home against Punjab Kings.
A big shake-up in their batting line-up might just be paying dividends, with Sam Curran striking a fabulous 88 from number three in that last match and Dewald Brevis hitting 32 to back up his debut 42.
With the ingredients in the melting pot, I like the look of runs, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS making plenty of appeal.
