IPL cricket betting tips: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Two IPL giants lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Chennai Super Kings at 3pm, UK time.

There were 399 runs scored in the last match played on this ground, RCB posting 205-5 before Rajasthan Royals replied with 194-5.

In truth, that was a game the Royals should’ve won, having been well-set when 188-5 with two overs of their chase remaining.

This ground has historically been one of the best for batting IPL, and though the early part of this season proved more challenging, I do wonder if that is about to change.

We are deep into this year’s tournament, and it’s worth noting the final game played here last term was high scoring, with 218-5 playing 191-7.