Dhruv Jurel makes the staking plan
IPL cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Fri May 02, 2025 · 1h ago

Richard Mann previews Sunday's morning match from the IPL, when Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals lock horns at Eden Gardens

Cricket betting tips: IPL

1pt Dhruv Jurel top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 15/2 (General)

Eden Gardens plays host to the 11am (UK time) match on Sunday, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals.

These two teams have proven hard to predict this season, especially in the batting department, and that might open up the top team batsman markets.

The Royals chased down 210 in only 15.5 overs in their penultimate match against Gujarat Titans, but were then rolled out for only 117 against Mumbai Indians.

We’ve seen far too many collapses from this Royals batting unit to have much faith in them, with Jofra Archer top scoring from number eight in that last match.

Don’t bank on the top order bouncing back on Sunday, and I’ll have another swing on DHRUV JUREL for top Royals batsman honours at 15/2.

Jurel is a class act who has already made his mark for India’s Test team, and he is an excellent player of spin, too. That will be handy against a KKR bowling attack featuring so much spin.

Jurel has made scores of 35 not out, 26 and 47 in recent matches, to go with his 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening weekend, so he should give us a run for our money at a decent price.

KKR’s own batting line-up isn’t without its own problems either, but the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are generally held back too late to get stuck into this market with confidence.

Rinku is a player I rate highly, but he’s been quiet until compiling a brisk 36 against Delhi Capitals earlier in the week.

Keep an eye on this market in-play. Chancing your arm on Rinku and perhaps Russell to catch up late could pay at a big price.

Preview published at 1745 BST on 02/05/25

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

