IPL cricket betting tips: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

Eden Gardens plays host to the 11am (UK time) match on Sunday, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals.

These two teams have proven hard to predict this season, especially in the batting department, and that might open up the top team batsman markets.

The Royals chased down 210 in only 15.5 overs in their penultimate match against Gujarat Titans, but were then rolled out for only 117 against Mumbai Indians.

We’ve seen far too many collapses from this Royals batting unit to have much faith in them, with Jofra Archer top scoring from number eight in that last match.

Don’t bank on the top order bouncing back on Sunday, and I’ll have another swing on DHRUV JUREL for top Royals batsman honours at 15/2.