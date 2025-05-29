IPL cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

IPL 2025 has finally reached the playoffs stage, and GUJARAT TITANS take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday, 3pm UK time.

As a result of the decayed finish to this year’s tournament, both sides have seen notable departures in the last few days, though perhaps Mumbai have been worst affected.

Ryan Rickelton, with close to 400 runs this term, is gone, leaving Mumbai without their first-choice wicket-keeper and opening batsman, while Will Jacks’ all-round skills are sure to be missed, too. Jonny Bairstow is a late replacement for the latter.

Mumbai had both men available when readily brushed aside by Punjab Kings earlier in the week, and with the bat especially, so much now rests on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav who is enjoying another wonderful campaign.

The bowling remains very useful, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.