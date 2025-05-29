Menu icon
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill

IPL cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Thu May 29, 2025 · 1h ago

Richard Mann has been banging in the IPL winners of late, and he has a strong view on Friday's Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Cricket betting tips: IPL

2pts Gujarat Titans to beat Mumbai Indians at 6/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

IPL 2025 has finally reached the playoffs stage, and GUJARAT TITANS take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday, 3pm UK time.

As a result of the decayed finish to this year’s tournament, both sides have seen notable departures in the last few days, though perhaps Mumbai have been worst affected.

Ryan Rickelton, with close to 400 runs this term, is gone, leaving Mumbai without their first-choice wicket-keeper and opening batsman, while Will Jacks’ all-round skills are sure to be missed, too. Jonny Bairstow is a late replacement for the latter.

Mumbai had both men available when readily brushed aside by Punjab Kings earlier in the week, and with the bat especially, so much now rests on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav who is enjoying another wonderful campaign.

The bowling remains very useful, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=16&bid=1487

But all things considered, Mumbai look awfully short at 4/7, with the Titans making plenty of appeal on value grounds at 6/4.

The Titans have less churn to worry about, though their one absentee is a big one in the shape of Jos Buttler, back to his best of late.

However, their opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are currently the top two runscorers in the competition, and both highly likely to cross 700 runs before the season ends.

Their bowling has dropped off in recent weeks, as has their overall form, but the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore are proven performers who can be backed to bounce back.

Furthermore, it’s worth pointing out that the Titans have won the last four meetings between these two sides, including both fixtures this year.

At 6/4, they look a bet to repeat the dose on Friday.

Preview published at 1430 BST on 20/05/25

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

