IPL cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Richard Mann has been in cracking form of late, and has another big-priced fancy for Sunday morning's action in the IPL.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
1pt Shivam Dube top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 9/1 (BetVictor)
SHIVAM DUBE has built a reputation for being a six-hitter against spin bowing, and I fancy the powerful left-hander to do some damage when Chennai Super Kings travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans on Sunday, 11am UK time.
It’s been a poor campaign for CSK thus far, but they have picked up of late, though that recent improvement shouldn’t be enough to see them overcome the Titans who remain firmly on course for a top-two league finish.
The Titans are heavily reliant on their outstanding top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, who have all scored in excess of 500 runs already this season, with 16 fifties between the trio.
It’s that level of efficiency with the bat that should help them again get the better of CSK, as they did when winning the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season by 35 runs.
I’m not sure their bowling is quite as strong, with the gloss beginning to wear off Rashid Khan, who was mauled badly by Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.
In fact, both he and Sai Kishore went the distance in that match as the left-handed Nicholas Pooran made a rapid fifty in support of centurion of Mitch Marsh.
And that’s how I think the aforementioned Dube can come to the party here, making him a bet in the top CSK batsman market at 9/1.
With the ball spinning into him, Dube could make mincemeat of Rashid and Kishore if getting going, and he gave warning of that with a 13-ball 21 in the reverse fixture against the Titans.
Despite being used in a floating role, Dube has produced a series of handy contributions, including 42, 31 not out, 43*, 50, 45 and 39 in CSK’s last match against Rajasthan Royals.
Crucially, Dube has top scored in two of CSK’s 13 matches so far this season, and only narrowly missed out on three other occasions.
There is the potential for another frustrating beat, but on everything we’ve seen this year, and the specific match-ups in this match, Dube has to be worth a swing at 9/1.
Preview published at 1000 BST on 23/05/25
Related links
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.