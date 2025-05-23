IPL cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

SHIVAM DUBE has built a reputation for being a six-hitter against spin bowing, and I fancy the powerful left-hander to do some damage when Chennai Super Kings travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans on Sunday, 11am UK time.

It’s been a poor campaign for CSK thus far, but they have picked up of late, though that recent improvement shouldn’t be enough to see them overcome the Titans who remain firmly on course for a top-two league finish.

The Titans are heavily reliant on their outstanding top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, who have all scored in excess of 500 runs already this season, with 16 fifties between the trio.

It’s that level of efficiency with the bat that should help them again get the better of CSK, as they did when winning the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season by 35 runs.

I’m not sure their bowling is quite as strong, with the gloss beginning to wear off Rashid Khan, who was mauled badly by Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.