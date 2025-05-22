IPL cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

The wheels have started to come off for Delhi Capitals, and they look up against it when meeting PUNJAB KINGS in Jaipur on Saturday, 3pm UK time.

Following a promising start to the season, the Capitals have lost their last four completed matches, including when blowing a position of strength against Mumbai Indians earlier in the week.

With Mitchell Starc choosing not to return to India for the conclusion of the tournament, The Capitals bowling does look light on firepower, and Punjab’s aggressive top order is expected to capitalise.

Punjab are marching towards the playoffs and posted 219 batting first against Rajasthan Royals recently, with Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh all in the runs.