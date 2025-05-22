IPL cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

Punjab Kings are on a hot streak at present, and Richard Mann is keen on their chances when they face Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
2pts Punjab Kings to beat Delhi Capitals at 8/11 (bet365)
The wheels have started to come off for Delhi Capitals, and they look up against it when meeting PUNJAB KINGS in Jaipur on Saturday, 3pm UK time.
Following a promising start to the season, the Capitals have lost their last four completed matches, including when blowing a position of strength against Mumbai Indians earlier in the week.
With Mitchell Starc choosing not to return to India for the conclusion of the tournament, The Capitals bowling does look light on firepower, and Punjab’s aggressive top order is expected to capitalise.
Punjab are marching towards the playoffs and posted 219 batting first against Rajasthan Royals recently, with Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh all in the runs.
However, it’s the opening pair of Priyansh Ayra and Prabhsimran Singh that sets games up for this Punjab team, and their individual strikes-rates this season currently stand at 190.37 and 171.53 respectively.
Given conditions in Jaipur have been very good for batting this term, especially more recently, Punjab should have things in their favour to carry out their aggressive approach with the bat.
This is where the Capitals have come up short.
KL Rahul has been a consistent source of runs, with 504 and counting this season, but his strike-rate of 148.67 has come in for some criticism.
Perhaps that’s unfair, given he hasn’t received that much support, and on what we’ve seen of late, this looks a mismatch in terms of batting power and form.
I’m happy to advise the men in red to win the match, even at 8/11.
Preview published at 1600 BST on 22/05/25
Related links
- Paul Krishnamurty's IPL guide to the grounds
- Click here for Sky Bet's cricket odds
- Latest Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.