Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

IPL cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Thu May 22, 2025 · 5h ago

Punjab Kings are on a hot streak at present, and Richard Mann is keen on their chances when they face Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday.

Cricket betting tips: IPL

2pts Punjab Kings to beat Delhi Capitals at 8/11 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The wheels have started to come off for Delhi Capitals, and they look up against it when meeting PUNJAB KINGS in Jaipur on Saturday, 3pm UK time.

Following a promising start to the season, the Capitals have lost their last four completed matches, including when blowing a position of strength against Mumbai Indians earlier in the week.

With Mitchell Starc choosing not to return to India for the conclusion of the tournament, The Capitals bowling does look light on firepower, and Punjab’s aggressive top order is expected to capitalise.

Punjab are marching towards the playoffs and posted 219 batting first against Rajasthan Royals recently, with Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh all in the runs.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

However, it’s the opening pair of Priyansh Ayra and Prabhsimran Singh that sets games up for this Punjab team, and their individual strikes-rates this season currently stand at 190.37 and 171.53 respectively.

Given conditions in Jaipur have been very good for batting this term, especially more recently, Punjab should have things in their favour to carry out their aggressive approach with the bat.

This is where the Capitals have come up short.

KL Rahul has been a consistent source of runs, with 504 and counting this season, but his strike-rate of 148.67 has come in for some criticism.

Perhaps that’s unfair, given he hasn’t received that much support, and on what we’ve seen of late, this looks a mismatch in terms of batting power and form.

I’m happy to advise the men in red to win the match, even at 8/11.

Preview published at 1600 BST on 22/05/25

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....