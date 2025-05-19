IPL cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

Richard Mann's IPL weekend preview returned three winners from three bets, at 9/1, 11/4 and 7/5 – check out his take on Tuesday's action here.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs in the match at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs in the match at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
A change of venue for Chennai Super Kings when they play Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday, at 3pm, UK time.
All in all, it’s been a terrible campaign for CSK, but they have revamped their batting in recent weeks with a view to next season, and improvement has been forthcoming.
In their last match, they chased down 180 against a very good Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, having made 211 in a losing cause against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their penultimate fixture.
Ayush Mhatre looks a fine prospect at the top of the order and blasted a 48-ball 94 against RCB, while moving experienced internationals Ravi Jadeja and Sam Curran up the order has also paid dividends.
Dewald Brevis is proving an excellent signing, the South African powerhouse another who plays T20 cricket the modern way. Slowly, CSK are being dragged kicking and screaming into 2025.
That CSK batting suddenly looks a whole lot stronger, while the Royals made 209 batting second in Jaipur at the weekend. Prior to that, they scored 205 against KKR.
I’ve been critical of this Royals batting line-up all season, but Sanju Samson is fit again – a huge boost – and when they're good, they are very good.
Dhruv Jurel did us a nice turn on Sunday when his rapid half-century yielded a 9/1 winner, but it’s very much job done on that project, having been sweet on the classy right-hander for a few games before he finally landed.
Instead, I’m again keen to split stakes on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS IN THE MATCH.
Both batting units appear to be on the up, but crucially, the ground in Delhi still looks good for runs.
Gujarat Titans didn’t lose a single wicket when chasing down 200 here on Sunday, and in the previous match played on this ground, 394 runs were scored when the Capitals met KKR.
All the ingredients are there for another high-scoring contest, and I'll be betting accordingly.
Preview published at 1520 BST on 19/05/25
