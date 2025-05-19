IPL cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals preview and best bets

1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs in the match at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs in the match at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

A change of venue for Chennai Super Kings when they play Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday, at 3pm, UK time.

All in all, it’s been a terrible campaign for CSK, but they have revamped their batting in recent weeks with a view to next season, and improvement has been forthcoming.

In their last match, they chased down 180 against a very good Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, having made 211 in a losing cause against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their penultimate fixture.

Ayush Mhatre looks a fine prospect at the top of the order and blasted a 48-ball 94 against RCB, while moving experienced internationals Ravi Jadeja and Sam Curran up the order has also paid dividends.

Dewald Brevis is proving an excellent signing, the South African powerhouse another who plays T20 cricket the modern way. Slowly, CSK are being dragged kicking and screaming into 2025.

That CSK batting suddenly looks a whole lot stronger, while the Royals made 209 batting second in Jaipur at the weekend. Prior to that, they scored 205 against KKR.