Richard Mann profiles every team ahead of this year's Indian Premier League, which begins on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Sky Bet odds: 4/1 Overview: Mumbai Indians’ dominance of the IPL came to a shuddering jolt in 2021 and the team's management have wasted little time with their ‘reset.’ Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard remain, and Jasprit Bumrah was never going anywhere, but the Pandya brothers are gone along with the excellent Trent Boult. Plenty of the budget at the latest auction went on Jofra Archer, but he’s unavailable this season and countryman Tymal Mills will need to improve on his previous IPL experience if he's to fill those big boots. One to watch: Pace and power. That’s what drew big bucks at the auction, and there are few more powerful than TIM DAVID whose middle-order batting lit up the recent Pakistan Super League in much the same way it did The Hundred last summer. This is a serious operator, but the IPL will be his biggest test yet. @Richard_Mann11 verdict: Despite some big departures and Archer’s absence this season, Mumbai have assembled another strong squad that has been built around some familiar faces that are Mumbai Indians through and through. They might lack the aura of old, but discount the boys in blue at your peril. Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen Delhi Capitals Sky Bet odds: 4/1 Overview: Another strong regular season in 2021, but Delhi Capitals were again unable to finish the job in the play-offs, despite looking like the team to beat for so long. Ricky Ponting returns as head coach once more, but the departures of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Kasigo Rabada are potentially huge – as are question marks around the fitness of paceman Anrich Nortje. One to watch: With so much quality having been lost from the batting at the latest auction, much will depend on big-money signings Mitchell Marsh and ROVMAN POWELL. Marsh might be the headline act, but Powell looked a serious operator when starring against England and India in recent months – and he might just prove the Capitals' trump card. Verdict: Having built a formidable squad over the last few years, Ponting must now try to scale a mountain that has so far proved beyond the Capitals, and scale it with a much weaker bowling attack and a squad seemingly lighter on star quality. The Capitals are much too short in the outright betting. Squad: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Rovman Powell was a big-money buy at the IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore Sky Bet odds: 6/1 Overview: Like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore were one of the most impressive sides in the regular season last year, starting brilliantly but suffering as AB de Villiers’ form deserted him and Virat Kohli battled for his very best. Just like that, de Villiers has retired, but in his place comes Faf du Plessis, magnificent for champions Chennai Super Kings in 2021 and immediately installed as RCB captain. One of the best boundary riders in the business, how du Plessis manages to steer the ship and offer his best in the field will be interesting to watch, as will how he uses the excellent Josh Hazlewood – another former CSK star who is brilliant with the new ball but much improved at the death. One to watch: If RCB are going to finally break their IPL duck, they will need VIRAT KOHLI to stand up – and not just with runs. Kohli made 405 runs last season, but a strike rate of 119.46 put too much pressure on the likes of de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the middle order. In Kohli’s defence, some of the pitches in the UAE were challenging for batting, but those numbers won’t cut it if RCB are to mount a bold title challenge. Verdict: Aside from the Kohli problem, the loss of leg spinner Yuvi Chahal leaves a gaping hole in a bowling attack he has carried for a number of years. That responsibility will now fall on Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, but the bowling, like the batting, might just rely on too few once again. That, I’m afraid, is the way it has always been with RCB. Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey Chennai Super Kings Sky Bet odds: 7/1 Overview: Chennai Super Kings are defending champions once again having left behind a poor 2020 season by lifting the IPL trophy in 2021 for a fourth time. The auction saw them lose Faf du Plessis, but Devon Conway looks a solid replacement and much of the CSK core remains the same: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. The bowling doesn’t look quite as strong as in previous years, but CSK might just find a way again. One to watch: Continuity has always been one of the secrets of CSK’s success with Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming at the helm. That has made it much easier for the backing and growth of young talent, the type needed to add the final pieces to a winning jigsaw. RUTURAJ GAIKWAD took a huge step forward last season to eventually finish as the competition’s leading runscorer, and this impressive young opening batsman looks the type to go from strength to strength. With du Plessis now gone, he will need to. Verdict: Once again, CSK have assembled a strong squad. But their success over the years has always been built around a new-ball spearhead, invariably a tall Australian paceman. Doug Bollinger did it for years and Josh Hazlewood was outstanding last season. With the latter now a RCB man, Kiwi Adam Milne has some big shoes to fill. His injury record is a cause for concern, too. Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders Sky Bet odds: 8/1 Overview: Though not retained and eventually unsold, this Kolkata Knight Riders squad has Eoin Morgan’s imprint all over it. Morgan led KKR to the final last year after an impressive turnaround saw his side blast and bruise past all bar Chennai Super Kings with that brand of fearless cricket England fans have come to love. Head coach Brendon McCullum hails from the same school, so expect nothing to change here with Venkatesh Iyer joined in a strong batting line-up by Shreyas Iyer – a big money signing from Delhi Capitals – and Englishman Sam Billings. The bowling is excellent, with Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins set to lead the attack, but as ever, much will depend on the mercurial Andre Russell. One to watch: It will be Russell who makes the headlines, but SUNIL NARINE who invariably does the business. That’s how it's worked at KKR for years now, and following a quieter time of it in 2020, Narine was exceptional last year – claiming 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.44. His batting remains dangerous, too, and he might be asked to open this time around. Verdict: This side has everything. Pace from Cummins and Russell, spin from Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, and a batting line-up with power and depth. In terms of a first XI, it's hard to envisage too many teams being able to field as strong a line-up, but can KKR's all-out-attack approach withstand the inevitable setbacks that come in a long season? Squad: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav

Punjab Kings Sky Bet odds: 8/1 Overview: Not for the first time, Punjab Kings have assembled a strong squad with a particularly impressive overseas list. Shikhar Dhawan is a brilliant signing at the top of the order as the Kings somehow try to replace KL Rahul, while Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone promise fireworks in the middle overs. The bowling doesn’t hold quite as many aces and the Kings will hoping they have signed the Kasigo Rabada of IPL 2020, not IPL 2021. One to watch: The bowling threatens to be the King’s Achilles' heel, but ARSHDEEP SINGH was one of the stars of IPL 2021. The left-arm seamer isn’t quick, nor particularly tall, but he possesses a whippy action, good control and excellent variations. Arshdeep picked up 18 wickets for the Kings last season, proving most reliable at the death, and he shouldn’t go under the radar with bettors this time around. Verdict: We’ve been here before, haven’t we? The Kings tick so many boxes on paper but whether they really have the stomach to go all the way remains to be seen. The bowling lacks depth and the middle order looks a little light, too. Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals Sky Bet odds: 8/1 Overview: This might be the strongest squad Rajasthan Royals have assembled for a few years now. Jos Buttler’s retention made perfect sense and don’t be surprised if he bats at number four to allow new signing Devdutt Padikkal to slot into his preferred position at the top of the order. Shimron Hetmyer has been brought in as a finisher, though it’s the bowling that really stands out. Trent Boult is sure to take wickets with the new ball and Ravi Ashwin and Yuvi Chahal are two of the best spinners in the competition. One to watch: All eyes will be on marquee signing Boult, but PRASIDH KRISHNA is a terrific prospect who has already earned international recognition, impressing in South Africa recently. His ability to gain steep bounce from back of a length could prove a crucial weapon in the middle overs after Boult has done his thing with the new ball. Verdict: It’s hard to find too many faults with this squad. The batting is powerful and well balanced, and there is flexibility, too, with the likes of Buttler and Hetmyer able to bat in different positions. The bowling ticks most boxes on paper, though juggling Boult’s overs between the powerplay and the death will be a challenge for captain Sanju Samson. Squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell Lucknow Super Giants Sky Bet odds: 10/1 Overview: One of two new franchises this season, Lucknow look the better bet of the two at this stage, for all it could prove a tough first campaign for both. In Lucknow’s favour is the excellent opening pair they have assembled, with KL Rahul already one of the most successful batsmen in the history of the IPL, and South African Quinton de Kock a genuine superstar. Keeping Marcus Stoinis fit will be important, is will the contribution of Jason Holder at number seven. Holder will need to lead the bowling attack well, too. One to watch: KRUNAL PANDYA often goes under the radar but he played a significant role in the recent success enjoyed by Mumbai Indians. A very capable middle order batsman, Pandya’s career IPL strike rate stands at a very respectable 138.5, while his economy rate with the ball is 7.36. An excellent signing. Verdict: If there is to be a surprise package this season, it might just be Lucknow whose opening pair should ensure they are competitive with the bat and give their plucky bowling attack runs to play with. That attack ought to hold its own, but might just lack the star quality to propel them to title glory. Squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

New colours, same commitment 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nZnggxtZXR — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 20, 2022

Gujarat Titans Sky Bet odds: 12/1 Overview: The obvious positive is the signings of Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya, and the four overs of leg spin the former delivers will be backed up by the pace of Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami. The batting doesn’t look anywhere near as dependable, with Shubman Gill and Pandya expected to shoulder much of the burden. One to watch: In a side that is expected to find the going tough in their maiden IPL season, SHUBMAN GILL will need to deliver. Gill is a terrific talent who was most impressive in Kolkata Knights Riders’ charge to the final last season. Don’t be surprised if he’s tasked with batting through the innings for Gujarat, while others play around him. Gill is 25/1 for top tournament runscorer. Verdict: Despite three or four big names, depth and balance could prove an issue for Gujarat, with too much needed from too few. Squad: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Viijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Prandeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron Sunrisers Hyderabad Sky Bet odds: 16/1 Overview: Much has changed since Sunrisers Hyderabad roared to IPL glory in 2016. David Warner has gone, replaced as captain by Kane Williamson, but the latter has been struggling badly with an elbow injury for a while now. More concerning, however, is the departure of Rashid Khan, and this once-revered bowling attack suddenly looks much weaker. One to watch: ABDUL SAMAD looks a fine prospect and while he hasn’t yet been afforded the opportunities that his talents demand, that ought to change in the coming weeks. After just two IPL seasons to date, Samad’s strike rate stands at 146.1 and he is just the sort of player Williamson needs to back. This boy can really play. Verdict: Last season should have served as a wake-up call for the Sunrisers, but their batting still lacks the required power. In previous years, Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have given that batting line-up some security, but that won’t be the case anymore and a tough campaign awaits. The major positive is that Williamson now has the opportunity to make this team his own and build a project from the foundations up. Squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kane Williamson is back in charge of the Sunrisers