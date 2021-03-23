India v England first ODI scorecard and report: Tourists collapse in run chase

Set 318 to win, England’s vaunted openers flew out of the traps, putting on an extraordinary 135 in 14.2 overs, but Roy’s dismissal opened the floodgates and, despite Bairstow’s belligerent 94 from 66 balls, the tourists subsided.

England were unable to capitalise on a rampaging opening stand from Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as India claimed a 66-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals at Pune.

Prasidh Krishna had been overwhelmed early on on debut, but he recovered to finish with four for 54 as England were bundled out for 251 in 42.1 overs after a late surge from KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya had helped India to 317 for five.

Eoin Morgan required four stitches on his hand, while Sam Billings sprained his collarbone joint after an awkward fall and, although they were able to bat, the pair were off the field in the closing stages of India’s innings.

The absence of Morgan’s calming influence was a particular blow as Rahul and Krunal, making his ODI bow, brutalised England’s bowlers in an unbroken 112-run stand, helping India recover after losing four for 36 at one stage.

Dhawan and Kohli lay foundations

Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) ultimately laid the foundations for Rahul (62 not out off 43 balls) and Krunal (58no off 31), who embraced his brother Hardik at the end of his knock, the pair having lost their father in mid-January.

The fireworks from Rahul and Krunal were in stark contrast to the watchful approach employed by Rohit Sharma and Dhawan after India were invited to bat first as Mark Wood and Sam Curran, standing in for the rested Chris Woakes and injured Jofra Archer, capitalised on a hint of movement to keep the dangerous opening batsmen largely quiet.

A rising Wood delivery thudded into Rohit’s back elbow, necessitating treatment, and the issue continued to trouble the opener, who chased a wide one off Ben Stokes to depart for 28. But Kohli upped the ante upon his arrival, combining lavish drives with quick singles in a typically-fluid run-a-ball half-century.

Dhawan took the cue from his captain, launching Adil Rashid over midwicket to reach his fifty before dispatching Moeen Ali over the ropes, compounding the all-rounder shelling a chance in the deep on his return to England duty when the India opener was on 59.

Moeen atoned for his drop, holding on after Kohli had flicked Wood to deep midwicket, ending a 105-run partnership which was the start of India’s lurch from 169 for one to 205 for five. Dhawan fell amid the wobble, two runs short of his ton after pulling to midwicket off Stokes, who had his third wicket when Hardik Pandya edged to slip.

Krunal Pandya stars on debut

While one Pandya was kept subdued, the other prospered as England let their opponents off the hook. With Morgan – and Billings – watching on helplessly by this stage, Rahul and Krunal added 112 from the last 57 balls.

It was a boundary-laden partnership, with Rahul lethal in the arc between long-off and midwicket to flay four sixes and as many fours, while Krunal scored all around the wicket to bring up his fifty off just 26 balls, the fastest by a debutant in ODIs.