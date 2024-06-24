India beat Australia to set up T20 World Cup semi-final against England

Australia’s decision to field after winning the toss in St Lucia soon came under scrutiny as Rohit led by example, racing to a half-century off just 19 balls before India went on to post 205 for five in their last Super 8s Group 1 game.

David Warner, making what could be his final international appearance, was out in the first over of the reply before Axar Patel produced a magnificent one-handed catch to account for Australia captain Mitch Marsh.

Although opener Travis Head made a valiant 76, India continued to take regular wickets, Arshdeep Singh claiming three, as they closed out another impressive win to maintain their unbeaten run at the tournament and leave Australia’s hopes of making the semi-finals in the balance.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s struggles had continued when he was caught for a five-ball duck before India captain Rohit swiftly helped his side race to 43 for one ahead of a short rain delay.

Australia – stunned by a 21-run defeat to Afghanistan on Sunday – eventually picked up another wicket when Rishabh Pant (15) edged high out to mid-off from Marcus Stoinis to leave India at 93 for two at the end of the eighth over.

Rohit then fell just short of his century when removed on 92 by a yorker from Mitchell Starc, having hit seven boundaries and eight sixes from 41 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav added a swift 31 and Shivam Dube a 22-ball 28, with Hardik Pandya also making an unbeaten 27 to add to India’s formidable total.

Australia’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Warner was caught at slip by Suryakumar off Singh in the final ball of the first over.

However, Head and Marsh soon got stuck in to India’s attack, bringing the total up to 65 for one at the end of the powerplay before the Australian skipper was out on 37 to a stunning take from Patel at deep square.

As Head passed a fine half-century from 24 balls, Glenn Maxwell weighed in with a swift 20 to push Australia on to 128 for three in the 14th over.

India’s bowlers, though, kept the pressure on after Stoinis was out for just two as the required run-rate crept up.

Australia’s hopes were all but ended at 150 for five once Head sent a slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit at cover in the 17th over, leaving India to close out another impressive win.

India will next meet defending champions England, who had secured their semi-final place with a huge 10-wicket win over the United States in Guyana on Thursday.

Australia, meanwhile, will be out if Afghanistan go on to beat Bangladesh in their last group game later, with South Africa waiting in the other semi-final.