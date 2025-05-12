India batsman Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, meaning India will be without their most successful batsman in a generation for the upcoming tour of England.
In a post on social media, Kohli said: "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket.
"Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.
"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.
"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.
"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.
"I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."
Kohli finishes his Test career with 123 caps, 68 as captain, when he led India through a golden period in which he was responsible for shaping a more competitive and tougher India team, one which he demanded much higher fitness standards of during his tenure.
Under Kohli's leadership, India became the number one ranked Test team in the world, and his aggressive captaincy and passionate support of Test cricket earned him praise from many within the sport, including the late Shane Warne.
However, Kohli saw his returns with the bat dwindle in recent years, including on the tour of Australia last winter when he averaged just 23.75, despite starting the series with an unbeaten century in Perth.
Nevertheless, Kohli will be remembered as one of the finest players of his generation, and arguably the best three-format batsman of all time, having recently played a leading role in India's recent Champions Trophy success in the 50-over format.
Kohli has reaffirmed his desire to continue his ODI career, and ends his Test career with 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.
The 36-year-old's decision to retire at this juncture means India will be without both he and Rohit Sharma in England, with the latter also confirming his decision to step away from the longest format earlier in the month.
Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to replace Rohit as captain of the Test team.