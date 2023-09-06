Harry Brook earns late England call-up in attempt to gatecrash World Cup squad

Brook’s hopes of making next month’s tournament plummeted when he was surprisingly omitted from the original 15-man squad, but England’s resolve has been tested ever since that selection was made public.

With Brook offering several timely reminders of his quality, first with a blistering century in The Hundred, then with two dashing T20 knocks against the Black Caps, there has been a growing clamour for a rethink before the September 28 deadline.

Now he has been drafted as batting cover for the four-match series, which begins in Cardiff on Friday, giving him another potential opportunity to nail down a spot in India.

Dawid Malan is considered the most vulnerable of the specialist batters, the form of all-rounder Liam Livingstone has started to come under scrutiny and England are also being cautious over Jonny Bairstow’s fitness.

He experienced pain in his right shoulder while batting in Tuesday’s final T20 against New Zealand and did not emerge to keep wicket at Trent Bridge.

Although the issue is not thought be a serious concern, it offers another reason for Brook to remain with the group should extra batting be required.

Despite his fast-growing reputation across all formats, Brook has just three ODI caps to his name.

There is, though, the chance for him to top up his 50-over experience after he was also listed for the season-ending series against Ireland.