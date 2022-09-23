England have beaten Pakistan by 63 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Karachi to take a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

Twenty-four hours after a 10-wicket defeat, England reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the seven-match T20 series as they waltzed to victory by 63 runs. Wood came close to clocking in at 97mph in his first appearance for six months as England roared back to form to thrash Pakistan in Karachi. Defending a formidable total of 221-3, Wood turned up the heat as he hit some of the fastest speeds ever recorded by an English bowler and picked up 3-25 from four fiery overs. It was hard to believe the 32-year-old had not played competitive cricket since suffering a serious elbow injury in March and the only signs of discomfort came from the opposition batters, who could not cope with his skiddy pace.

The foundations were earlier laid by career-best efforts from two middle-order rookies, Harry Brook smashing 81 not out from 35 balls and Ben Duckett making 70no from 42. The early exchanges belonged to debutant Will Jacks, who struck 40 in 22 balls after being drafted in to replace the rested Alex Hales. The 23-year-old missed out on Surrey’s County Championship title victory on Thursday but did not look like a man pining for home, announcing himself on the big stage with an action-packed contribution at the top. With Phil Salt falling early, Jacks took the responsibility, dumping a pair of early boundaries to deep mid-wicket and unloading powerful drives down the ground. With confidence growing he stepped away and pounded Shahnawaz Dahani dismissively over cover. His hitting helped England reached 57-1 in the powerplay, but Usman Qadir stalled things with a double strike as Dawid Malan and Jacks both picked out the leg-side sweeper. Duckett had already helped himself to three boundaries when Brook joined him at 82-3 and they dovetailed brilliantly. Brook crashed Qadir for two sixes in four balls, reaching for the second as it was hung outside off but still sending it all the way. While Brook showed off his power and timing, Duckett leaned into his reputation as an incorrigible sweeper and collected a series of fours that were both predictable but impossible to prevent. Brook won the race to 50 with one big over off Dahani, threading two precise shots behind point either side of another big blow over mid-wicket. He had taken just 24 balls to reach the landmark, six faster than Duckett, who joined him a few moments later.

