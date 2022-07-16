Sporting Life
Hampshire can celebrate at last
Hampshire can celebrate at last

Hampshire win T20 Blast after Lancashire miss two chances to hit winning runs following no-ball drama

By Sporting Life
22:38 · SAT July 16, 2022

Hampshire collected their first Vitality Blast crown in a decade after edging out Lancashire in the final in a low-scoring thriller that went down to the last ball at Edgbaston.

While Matt Parkinson claimed four for 26 having been released from England duty to feature at Finals Day, Ben McDermott’s 62 off 36 balls proved more significant as Hampshire got to 152 for eight.

Lancashire became the first team to chase down a 200-plus total at Finals Day in beating Yorkshire in their semi but they were beaten by a solitary run on a wearing pitch following an extraordinary finale.

With four required from the last ball, Nathan Ellis’ yorker cannoned into Richard Gleeson’s stumps but as fireworks filled the night sky, replays showed the Australia quick had remarkably overstepped.

Ellis quickly regained his composure following the no-ball as Gleeson swung at fresh air with the free hit before scurrying through for a single, ultimately of no consequence as Hampshire claimed their third title, equalling Leicestershire’s record for the most domestic T20 titles in England.

