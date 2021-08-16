The wicketkeeper-batter scored 8,765 runs in 114 Test matches and hit 9,577 in 228 one-day internationals, averaging over 50 in both formats, while also playing 78 Twenty20s during his 14-year international career for the Proteas.

He became the first South African to score a double-century against India with his unbeaten 217 at Ahmedabad in 2008 and, in January 2015, broke the record for the fastest ODI hundred, reaching the milestone in just 31 balls versus the West Indies.

De Villiers announced his international retirement in 2018 and continued to play franchise cricket, lastly with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a statement on Twitter, de Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

“Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“That’s the reality I must accept – and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.

“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans or the Proteas, or RCB or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful.

“I would like to thank every team-mate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

“Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.”