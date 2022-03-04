Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has announced.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), confirming he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for cricket legend Shane Warne

The phrase ‘larger than life’ could have been coined for Shane Warne, a man whose prodigious cricketing skills, mega-watt star power and ability to draw a crowd allowed him to transcend his career and his craft. When he spun the ball it was big, almost impossibly so. When he hung up his boots his numbers were staggering – the second highest wicket-taker of all time and one of only two to boast over 1,000 international scalps. Even when he crossed the line or courted controversy, as he did more than once in a colourful professional and private life, he did so with a mighty stride rather than a gentle step. Little wonder, then, that the outpouring of grief that followed his shocking death at the age of 52 was so huge. With Shane Warne, there were never any small measures.

Shane Warne's ball of the century was just one of his 708 Test wickets in a remarkable career.



An absolute sporting legend.



RIP pic.twitter.com/hbZhhb1lrA — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 4, 2022

He was destined for stardom from the moment he delivered what was subsequently known, by unanimous consent, as ‘the ball of the century’. The date was June 4, 1993 and the opponents were Ashes rivals England. Warne, a novice at 23 years old, was preparing to bowl his first ever delivery against the old enemy. Tossing the ball up well outside leg stump, it briefly looked as if he had lost his nerve, but former England captain Mike Gatting was left dumbstruck as it ragged off the Old Trafford pitch, spinning outrageously until it flicked the off stump. Gatting briefly wondered if he had been the victim of an attempted stumping, so improbable was the degree of turn. Even watching it now, almost 30 years later, it barely makes sense. Commentating for the BBC was Richie Benaud, another great Australian leg-spinner and a connoisseur of the art. “He’s started off with the most beautiful delivery,” he purred. “Gatting has absolutely no idea what happened to it. He still doesn’t know.”

Devastating to hear about Shane Warne. Undoubtedly one of the most naturally talented sportsmen we've ever seen.



RIP pic.twitter.com/FS9P1kEOTH — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) March 4, 2022

Cricket instantly had a new leading man. Wearing a shock of bleached blond hair, a gold chain around his neck and with zinc sunscreen smeared over his nose and lips he could have walked straight off the beach, the stage or the bar. He enjoyed all three over the years, but his truest home was on the field with a ball between his fingers and a batter to get the better of. More often than not, he did exactly that. When he became the first bowler to in history to reach 700 Test wickets – another Englishman, Sir Andrew Strauss his landmark victim – he simply noted: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.” In the main, he was his own author. He frequently touted his latest mystery delivery, adding to his army of leg-breaks, flippers and googlies such innovations as the zooter and the slider. Most really did exist, but some were mischievous inventions that left his opponents fighting shadows. That boyish cheekiness never quite subsided. It was there again only a week ago when he tossed his hat into the ring for England’s vacant coaching job. The man whose very vocation had been tormenting Poms was offering to lift them off the canvas after their last drubbing Down Under. “I’d like to do it,” he told Sky Sports’ Cricket Podcast. “I think I’d do a pretty good job.”

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Born in the Victorian suburb Upper Ferntree Gully on September 13, 1969, Warne suffered a serious injury while still at kindergarten which saw him break both legs. He was forced to wheel himself around in a trolley for up to a year, the kind of setback which could have forced him away from sport but instead may have proved a blessing in disguise as relied on his arms to move himself around. Later, he would wonder if the workload was responsible for his unprecedented ability to rip the ball with his wrist. As a keen and talented Australian Rules football player as well as cricketer, he was offered a sports scholarship at Mentone Grammar School. By 1991 he had settled on his path, making a first-class debut for Victoria and ultimately earning his Baggy Green against India the following year. It was a chastening debut, with bruising figures of one for 150 as Ravi Shastri taught him some hard lessons. By the time he arrived to face Gatting in Manchester, he had learned all of them and more. The wickets and the wins kept coming, with a star-studded Australia team establishing themselves as the sport’s dominant force. There was World Cup glory in 1999, with Warne’s four for 33 a key pillar, but a sharp fall from grace that prevented him defending the trophy four years later. He tested positive for a banned diuretic on the eve of the tournament and was hit with a year-long ban, later claiming he had been taking his mother’s diet pills in a bid to win a lengthy battle with his waistline.

“Growing up he was a massive idol of mine and someone you wanted to emulate.”



Captain Joe Root pays tribute to Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/vufgKn7M4H — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022