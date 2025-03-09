Favourites India claim four-wicket Champions Trophy final win over New Zealand

Chasing 252 to win, India made a flying start as captain Rohit Sharma brought up his half-century from 41 balls to help steer his side to 100 without loss after 17 overs.

However, India proceeded to lose three wickets for 17 runs after the drinks break and it took an important 48 from Shreyas Iyer and 34 not out from KL Rahul to reach the victory target with an over to spare.

“I don’t think I can say this on camera, but I was s******* myself at the end,” Rahul said in a pitchside interview.

“We still had a couple of batters to come so I was confident we could get over the line but in moments like this and big games, it’s more about holding your composure, which we all know about – but it’s not easy.

“Happy to win this and happy to get over the line this time.”