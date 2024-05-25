England win T20 against Pakistan as Jofra Archer returns to international cricket

England’s 183 for seven was largely down to a blistering half-century from captain Jos Buttler, who struck three sixes on his way to 84 before a collapse of five wickets for 25 runs left the door open for Pakistan.

Archer was able to make up for lost time and bounce back from an expensive first over which went for 15 runs to finish with two for 28 and help England dismiss Pakistan for 160 in pursuit of 184.

This was Archer’s first appearance on the international stage in 14 months, but he had not played for his country on English soil since 2020 after an injury-hit few years where he had been troubled by repeated issues with his right elbow.

Fakhar Zaman ensured Pakistan made a strong start to their chase with 45 off 21 balls, but Reece Topley picked up three wickets and Moeen Ali and Archer claimed two scalps each to help England begin their T20 World Cup preparations with a victory after Wednesday’s washout in Leeds.

Buttler resisted the temptation to open the bowling with Archer and went with Moeen, which paid off when Mohammad Rizwan picked out Liam Livingstone at midwicket to depart for a duck.

England were well on top when Topley claimed the scalp of Saim Ayub from his second over, but it brought Fakhar to the crease.

While Fakhar edged his first delivery over Moeen in the slips, it sparked a run of fours from each of his first five deliveries.

Archer’s eagerly-anticipated return arrived next, but Fakhar provided the England bowler with a reminder of how brutal international cricket can be.

After Babar Azam hit Archer’s second delivery back over his head for four, Fakhar finished the over with a ramp shot for six as Pakistan ended the powerplay on 55 for two.

With the match in the balance, Buttler turned to Moeen and Adil Rashid, who silenced a partisan Pakistan-dominated crowd.

Moeen claimed the decisive wicket of Babar for 32 when he pinned him in front lbw and Rashid backed it up with the dismissal of Shadab Khan.

Pakistan reached the midway point on 80 for four before Archer got in on the act.

Archer’s first delivery of his second spell was pitched up, clocked 90mph and accounted for wicketkeeper Azam Khan, who spliced to Moeen at cover.

A typically relaxed celebration followed from Archer, who trudged back to his mark with a big smile like he had taken a wicket in front of a handful of people, which had been the case for the Sussex second team last week.