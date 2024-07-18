England v West Indies second Test day one scores and report: Ollie Pope century anchors dominant England

Report

Ollie Pope struck the first century of England’s Test summer, punishing a careless West Indies side on the first day at Trent Bridge.

England won last week’s series opener at Lord’s by an innings with a top score of 76 but went a step further in Nottingham, Pope riding his luck as his knock of 121 carried them to 416 all out.

He saw two regulation chances dropped either side of lunch, Alick Athanaze grassing him at gully on 46 and Jason Holder fluffing his lines at slip with Pope on 54.

That was all the encouragement he needed to deliver the sixth hundred of his career, anchoring an innings that also included a blistering 71 from Ben Duckett and 69 from skipper Ben Stokes.

The West Indies badly needed a strong outing to rouse their spirits after a demoralising first Test but their handling errors prevented them turning the screw. As well as Pope’s twin reprieve, there were two more drops and a missed stumping as they failed to back their bowlers.

England showed a flippant streak as a host of batters fell to sloppy shots but a scoring rate of 4.70 and a tally of 50 fours and four sixes suggested they were controlling the tempo.

The West Indies attack battled hard after a couple of fitness setbacks, with first-choice spinner Gudakesh Motie a late withdrawal through illness and Shamar Joseph restricted to 11.3 overs by a bout of cramp.

Visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite sprung a surprise at the toss when he sent England in to bat, a gamble that quickly came good when Alzarri Joseph snagged Zak Crawley’s outside edge with the third ball of the match.