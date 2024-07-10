England v West Indies first Test day one scores and report: Gus Atkinson steals James Anderson’s limelight at Lord’s

Report

Debutant Gus Atkinson gatecrashed James Anderson’s leaving party at Lord’s, claiming stunning figures of seven for 45 as England blew away West Indies on day one of the first Test.

The home of cricket was primed to pay tribute to Anderson, lining up for his country for the final time after a record-breaking 22-year career, but instead witnessed Atkinson kickstarting a new chapter in breathtaking fashion.

In a true torch-passing moment, the Surrey paceman assumed centre stage as he toppled the tourists for 121.

Anderson belatedly got in on the act, dismissing number 11 Jayden Seales to end the innings and give a sellout crowd the moment they came for, but Atkinson well and truly stole the show.

England had assumed complete control by the close, moving into a 68-run lead as half-centuries from Zak Crawley (76) and Ollie Pope (57) left them 189 for three.

But the heavy lifting was done by Atkinson, who returned career-best first-class figures as he became the fifth bowler to claim a five-for on debut under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.

He opened his account with his second delivery as a Test cricketer, added another before he had even conceded a run and then took three wickets in four balls during the afternoon session.

He was on course for the best figures by an English bowler on Test debut, denied only by a late boundary that left Dominic Cork’s haul of seven for 43 in 1995 intact.