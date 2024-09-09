England v Sri Lanka third Test day four scores and report: Pathum Nissanka century hands tourists Oval win

England’s hopes of an unbeaten Test summer came crashing down at the Kia Oval as Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century handed Sri Lanka a deserved eight-wicket victory.

England v Sri Lanka, third Test: Day four England 1st inns: 325 (Pope 154, Duckett 86; Rathnayake 3-56)

Sri Lanka 1st inns: 263 (Dhananjaya 69, Kamindu Mendis 64; Stone 3-35, Hull 3-53)

England 2nd inns: 156 (Smith 67; Kumara 4-21, V Fernando 3-40)

Sri Lanka 2nd inns: 219-2 (Nissanka 127*) Sri Lanka won by eight wickets

Report England’s hopes of an unbeaten Test summer came crashing down at the Kia Oval as Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten century handed Sri Lanka a deserved eight-wicket victory. Eyeing a sixth straight win at home, and a first clean slate of wins at home since 2004, England were instead dealt a wake-up call after a lacklustre outing in South London. The real damage had already been done with the bat, collapses of seven for 64 in their first innings and five for 26 in the second undermining England’s efforts, and an inexperienced bowling attack was unable to plug the gaps on day four. Chasing 219 for their first win against England in a decade, Sri Lanka needed another 125 with nine wickets in hand and eased over the line in style. Gus Atkinson made the solitary breakthrough on Monday morning as Nissanka took centre stage with a classy 127 not out.

All smiles for Sri Lanka's two unbeaten batsmen

England may wonder how they got themselves in such a bind after reaching 261 for three on the second morning, Ollie Pope’s hundred seemingly setting strong foundations once again, but they will reflect on a handful of reckless dismissals from top-order players. For the tourists it was a memorable end to a taxing trip and their win will go down alongside other famous victories on these shores – here at the Oval in 1998, at Trent Bridge in 2006 and at Headingley in 2014. Angelo Mathews scored 160 on that occasion in Leeds and the 37-year-old was with Nissanka at the close, a fitting coda for the long-serving veteran. England knew they needed things to happen in a hurry to change the game in their favour but Sri Lanka did well to take the heat out of the early exchanges. There were no real fireworks in the first hour but they added 43 runs, got Nissanka back into a steady rhythm and made sure the loss of Kusal Mendis did not deter them. Mendis fell for 39 in the fifth over, tempted in by a short ball from Atkinson but failing to get enough on his hook. Shoaib Bashir was stationed at fine leg and leapt to take an outstanding catch, using every bit of his 6ft 4in frame to make up the necessary ground. Nissanka proved less prone to a rush of blood and continued to chip away at an ever decreasing target. The rapid flow of boundaries that came on the third evening had dried to a trickle but the gentle pace played firmly into Sri Lanka’s hands.

