Gus Atkinson’s love affair with Lord’s continued as his five-wicket haul lifted England to a fifth successive Test win of the summer and a series success over Sri Lanka.

England v Sri Lanka, second Test: Day four scores England 1st inns: 427 (Root 143, Atkinson 118; A Fernando 5-102)

Sri Lanka 1st inns: 196 (Kamindu Mendis 74)

England 2nd inns: 251 (Root 103; A Fernando 3-52, Kumara 3-53)

Sri Lanka 2nd inns: 292 (Chandimal 58, Karunaratne 55, Dhananjaya 50; Atkinson 5-62) England won by 190 runs

Report Gus Atkinson’s love affair with Lord’s continued as his five-wicket haul lifted England to a fifth successive Test win of the summer and a series success over Sri Lanka. Having already put his name on all three honours boards in just two outings at the home of cricket, Atkinson’s five for 62 helped bundle out Sri Lanka for 292 as the hosts won the second Test by 190 runs. Chris Woakes and Olly Stone each chipped in with a couple of wickets as England remained on course for a clean sweep of Test wins for the first time since 2004, having claimed a first triumph over Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 33 years. Half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva all held up Ollie Pope and his team, who needed eight wickets on the penultimate day, but they seemed to be merely delaying the inevitable.

Half-century for Karunaratne 👏



Sri Lanka 88-3 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/w3uoVoPI3q — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 1, 2024

The one disappointment on a warm, sunny day was the sparse crowd. While tickets for under-16s were just £15, the cheapest available for adults turning up on Sunday morning to watch England claim a first win in six attempts over these opponents at this ground – after five draws – were priced at £95. Atkinson made light of the low turnout just a couple of days after registering his maiden first-class century. Having shone against the Windies here in July, he is one of only six players who have taken five wickets in an innings, 10 in a match and made a century at the home of cricket. It was initially a subdued start for England as while Chris Woakes snaffled the edge of nightwatcher Prabath Jayasuriya, Joe Root spilled a difficult head-high chance when Karunaratne was on 25. England also unsuccessfully reviewed not out verdicts against the opener twice, and while there was a hint of variable bounce early on, there was precious little else for the seamers to work with. Stone was therefore deployed as a short-ball battering ram and he was rewarded as his extra zip got one to lift off the surface and tickle Karunaratne’s glove as he tried to fend off underneath his armpit.

Big breakthrough for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



A quicker bowl at 87mph from Stone catches Karunaratne out ❌ pic.twitter.com/oL41vAnhCt — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 1, 2024

After seeing off Karunaratne for 55, Stone dug another one in to Chandimal, who got off nought with a periscope single before the former Sri Lanka captain went on the attack either side of lunch. He contributed 51 to a 59-run stand with Angelo Mathews, who grafted unobtrusively for 36 only to suddenly grind to a halt. After soaking up 19 successive dots, the pressure finally told as he skewed uppishly to wide mid-off to give Shoaib Bashir his first wicket. Chandimal, who flicked unwittingly over the slips to reach a 42-ball half-century, was saved by a faint inside edge after being given out on 55 but he added just three more before flicking on to his pad off Atkinson, with Pope vindicated for putting in a short-leg as Dan Lawrence took an easy catch. Kamindu Mendis has been the biggest batting thorn in England’s side in this series but he lasted five balls before throwing his hands at Atkinson from round the wicket, with Ben Duckett taking the edge.

"To get on both honours boards is incredible, it'll take a while to sink in" 🥰



Player of the match Gus Atkinson reacts to a superb personal outing at Lord's 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ef8dBbBe1K — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 1, 2024