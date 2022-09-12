Report

England needed just 25 minutes on the final morning to wrap up a 2-1 LV= Insurance Test series victory over South Africa.

Play on the penultimate evening of the truncated third Test was contentiously halted due to bad light at the Kia Oval with England just 33 short of overhauling a 130-target and with all 10 wickets in hand.

Surrey threw open their doors free of charge for the deferred denouement and there was no surprise twist as England claimed a nine-wicket win for their sixth Test success in seven matches this summer.

Alex Lees was out for 39, lbw to Kagiso Rabada, with the not-out decision overturned on review as South Africa chanced their arm despite muted on-field appeals, handing the fast bowler a deserved wicket after seeing keeper Kyle Verreynne spill a regulation chance off an edge in his previous over.

Lees also nicked Marco Jansen just over third slip before his downfall in a streaky innings although his contribution in a 108-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley broke the back of the chase.

Crawley ended his disappointing summer with a restorative 69 not out off just 57 balls, handsomely slamming Rabada through the vacant covers then doing likewise off Jansen for his 12th four which saw England home in their final assignment of the summer. Ollie Pope finished with a cameo unbeaten 11.