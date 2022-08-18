South Africa ended day two of the first Test at Lord’s with a healthy lead of 124 despite the best efforts of England captain Ben Stokes, who took two wickets in seven balls and claimed a third scalp late on to help his side fight back.

Scorecard – England v South Africa first Test England first innings: 165 (Pope 61*; Rabada 5-52. Nortje 3-63) South Africa first innings: 289-7 (Erwee 73, Jansen 41*; Stokes 3-53) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl

Sarel Erwee threatened to take the opener of the three-match series away from the hosts with a well-crafted fifty after sharing 85 for the first wicket with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar. Erwee had made 73 when he was wrapped on his right glove by Stokes, who adopted the role of enforcer during the evening session despite appearing to be struggling with his left knee.

🗣️ "That is fantastic from England's captain!"



Ben Stokes' brute of a short ball removes Sarel Erwee for 73 🏏 pic.twitter.com/hnoUzc2jT4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2022

During a devilish spell from the Pavilion End, Stokes also trapped Rassie van der Dussen in front with South Africa slumping from 187 for three to 210 for six. Stuart Broad and Jack Leach chipped in to add to earlier wickets for James Anderson and Matthew Potts before tea but the tourists regrouped to close on 289 for seven to hold the upper hand. Kagiso Rabada had been the key figure at the start of day two with the scalp of Ollie Pope crucial in dismissing England for 165 inside an hour. The hosts resumed on 116 for six and all eyes were on Pope but he failed to make the most of a life from the sixth ball of the morning. Pope edged Rabada to Erwee, who in comical fashion spilled the first chance, almost clung onto the second before he could not gather at the third attempt while falling over. England’s number three soon played on after adding just 12 to his overnight 61 not out and despite some positivity from Broad and Leach, who made 15 each and with it the joint-third highest score of the hosts’ total, Rabada got the former with a slower ball and dismissed Anderson lbw for a golden duck to finish with five for 52, which put his name on the Lord’s honours board.

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓽 𝔀𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓽 𝓯𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓼!



Kagiso Rabada grabs his fifth wicket as England are all out for 165 🏏 pic.twitter.com/0qKg3w1qrB — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 18, 2022