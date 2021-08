India beat Joe Root and the clock to win the second Test in dramatic fashion at Lord's.

Scorecard: England v India second test, day five India first innings: 364 (Rahul 129, Rohit 83; Anderson 5-62) England first innings: 391 (Root 180*, Bairstow 57; Siraj 4-94, Sharma 3-69) India second innings: 298-8 declared (Rahane 61, Shami 56*; Wood 3-51, Robinson 2-45, Moeen 2-84) England second innings: 120 (Root 33, Buttler 25; Siraj 4-32, Bumrah 3-33, Sharma 2-13) India win by 151 runs Report More to follow