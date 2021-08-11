James Anderson and Stuart Broad doubtful for England’s second Test against India

Broad reported a calf problem after pulling up during the warm-up on Tuesday and Anderson was unable to join Wednesday’s net session with a tight quad.

The pair sit at number one and two on England’s list of all-time wicket-takers, boasting 621 and 524 respectively, and bring with them a grand total of 312 Test caps.

England have not lined up without at least one of the two since October 2016, but that now looks a very real possibility.

Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad fresh from duty in The Hundred, where he has been playing for Oval Invincibles, and joins Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Craig Overton as the back-up pace options. Sam Curran is also on hand as an all-rounder but another experienced campaigner, Chris Woakes, remains injured.

The situation with Anderson and Broad is sure to invite further questions over the England and Wales Cricket Board’s schedule, which left both men short of match practice coming into the prestigious series.