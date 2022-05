Get a full list of England's cricket fixtures for the summer ahead, including Test matches, ODIs and T20s.

England Test fixtures Thursday June 2- Monday June 6 England v New Zealand first Test Lord's Cricket Ground, London Friday June 10-Tuesday June 14 England v New Zealand second Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham Thursday June 23-Monday June 27 England v New Zealand third Test Headingley Stadium, Leeds Friday July 1-Tuesday July 5 England v India fifth Test (rearranged from September 2021) Edgbaston, Birmingham Wednesday August 17-Sunday August 21 England v South Africa first Test Lord's Cricket Ground, London Thursday August 25-Monday August 29 England v South Africa second Test Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Thursday September 8-Monday September 12 England v South Africa third Test The Kia Oval, London England ODI fixtures June 17 Netherlands v England first ODI VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen June 19 Netherlands v England second ODI VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen June 22 Netherlands v England third ODI VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen July 12 England v India first ODI 1300 BST

The Kia Oval, London July 14 England v India second ODI 1300 BST

Lord's Cricket Ground, London July 17 England v India third ODI 1100 BST

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 19 England v South Africa first ODI 1300 BST

The Riverside, Chester-le-Street July 22 England v South Africa second ODI 1300 BST

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester July 24 England v South Africa third ODI 1100 BST

Headingley Stadium, Leeds England T20 fixtures Thursday July 7 England v India first T20 1430 BST

The Ageas Bowl, Southampton Saturday July 9 England v India second T20 1430 BST

Edgbaston, Birmingham Sunday July 10 England v India third T20 1430 BST

Trent Bridge, Nottingham Wednesday July 27 England v South Africa first T20 1830 BST

The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Thursday July 28 England v South Africa second T20 1830 BST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sunday July 31 England v South Africa third T20 1430 BST

The Ageas Bowl, Southampton