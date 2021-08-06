England v India first Test day two report and scorecard: Ollie Robinson takes five

Ollie Robinson claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to help England stay in touch with India in the first LV= Insurance Test and prove off-field controversy has not hindered his on-field ability.

The seamer saw his international debut in June marred by the discovery of offensive historic tweets dating back almost a decade, briefly thrusting him into the centre of a storm that even attracted the attention of the Prime Minister.

Robinson was eventually banned for three matches, with another five suspended for two years, but was back in the XI at Trent Bridge at the first time of asking.

If there was any question of repaying that faith, the 27-year-old did that with figures of five wickets for 85 runs.

It may not have been enough to stop India establishing a potentially decisive lead of 95, but their total of 278 all out would surely have been a great deal higher without Robinson’s persistent interrogation of the touring batsmen.

He grabbed four of the six wickets to fall on the day, with James Anderson responsible for the others, claiming four for 54 to go clear in third in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 621.

India, who had KL Rahul’s 84 to thank for their total, would still have felt they had enough to exert real pressure on England’s vulnerable top order but Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off 11.1 overs to reach 25 without loss.

England were on something of a roll when rain stalled their progress on Thursday and they had to endure a false start in the morning session on Friday, managing just 11 deliveries before being forced off by showers.

Almost an hour later play resumed, and a gentler shower was allowed to pass through, although that decision was not to everyone’s liking. Rahul seemed keen to take shelter, running towards the pavilion, only to be sent back to the crease by umpire Michael Gough – with a word from James Anderson in his ear.

It was not the first or the last sign of verbal niggles between the two sides, while Anderson and Robinson were both involved in brushes with batsmen that were closer than is usually comfortable in cricketing circles. Neither incident, with Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, was anything to worry about but with four Tests still to go there is already scope for things to heat up.

England’s only wicket of the morning came when a typically frenetic Rishabh Pant stay ended in a working over by Robinson. In the space of a single over Pant sprayed just wide of gully and top-edged a six straight over the wicketkeeper’s head before springing a carefully laid trap by picking out Jonny Bairstow at short cover.