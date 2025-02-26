England dumped out of Champions Trophy after defeat to Afghanistan

Joe Root anchored the chase with a magnificent 120 off 111 deliveries but he fell with 39 needed off the last 25 balls and the lower-order could not get England over the line, all out for 317 to lose by eight runs.

After England lost their Group B opener to Australia, Buttler accepted the stakes were high in Lahore for the first of two must-win ties but Afghanistan piled on the pressure with a total of 325 for seven.

"HOW BIG A MOMENT IN THE GAME IS THAT?" 😱 Joe Root departs for 120 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SxThPwoN76

A ninth defeat in 10 limited-overs matches since Brendon McCullum expanded his head coaching role last month leaves Buttler’s position vulnerable after yet another disappointing campaign at a major event.

In the last 18 months, England have surrendered both World Cups and are on a dire run of form, especially in ODIs, with Buttler’s record now reading 22 defeats in 34 ODIs in permanent charge ahead of Saturday’s dead rubber against South Africa in Karachi.

Ibrahim Zadran signposted a sixth successive ODI defeat for Buttler’s side, thumping 177 off 146 balls after Jofra Archer’s three-wicket burst had left Afghanistan reeling on 37 for three.

He put on 103 and 72 with Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai respectively before a barn-burning 111 off just 55 balls alongside Mohammad Nabi as Afghanistan added 113 in the last 10 overs.

Mark Wood’s left knee injury complicated matters, he bowled four overs up top and four more after treatment, but being unable to get through his full quota left England exposed at the back end.

Exactly 500 days after Afghanistan’s shock 2023 World Cup win over England, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 80 off 57 balls in Delhi, made six here after being tempted by Archer into a drive only to drag on to his stumps via his pads.

It was Archer’s 50th ODI wicket and he had his 51st in the same over when Sediqullah Atal was beaten for pace and pinned lbw while Rahmat Shah also perished in the powerplay, halfheartedly pulling to Adil Rashid.

Wood’s injury was a harbinger, even if it was not immediately apparent as Zadran, who had earlier ramped the pace bowler for the first of his six sixes, and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi showed extreme caution.

They gradually came out of their shells but after Shahidi was bowled for 40 by Rashid, Omarzai upped the ante, clattering three sixes in his 31-ball 41, in a stand of 72 with Zadran, who became Afghanistan’s first centurion at the Champions Trophy with a tip-and-run for a single.

He was far from finished and after Wood went off for the final time, forcing Buttler into a hasty reshuffle of his bowlers, Zadran thumped Archer for six then three successive square-driven fours in his penultimate over that yielded 20.