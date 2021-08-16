Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd’s history as an ex-player and coach of the international set-up meant he brought a sharp eye to proceedings but his sense of humour routinely shone through.

He said in a statement on Twitter: “After 22 wonderful years with Sky Cricket, I’ve decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone.”

Lloyd added: “It’s been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people’s homes up and down the country.”