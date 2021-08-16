Former England batter and coach David Lloyd has announced his decision to quit as a cricket commentator for Sky Sports after more than two decades in the role.
Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd’s history as an ex-player and coach of the international set-up meant he brought a sharp eye to proceedings but his sense of humour routinely shone through.
He said in a statement on Twitter: “After 22 wonderful years with Sky Cricket, I’ve decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone.”
Lloyd added: “It’s been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people’s homes up and down the country.”
The 74-year-old cited the death of Bob Willis two years ago and the absences of contemporaries in former England duo David Gower and Lord Ian Botham and ex-West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding among his reasons to step down.
He said: “With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move on by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently, Michael Holding, the commentary box feels a little emptier. And so I feel it is time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.
“I leave the Sky box now in immensely capable hands led by my pals Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key.
“To those that follow, cherish the mic. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this wonderful game.”