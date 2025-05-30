Cameron Norrie v Jacob Fearnley

We sided with Fearnley in the last round when he progressed via Ugo Humbert’s retirement.

However, the Briton was already well in control of that match when Humbert began to struggle and it was another impressive display from a rising star of the ATP Tour.

He’s risen to 55th in the rankings following a solid start to his first full campaign on the main tour and that’s considerably higher than Norrie – his compatriot sits 81st.

Fearnley is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros, beating former champion Stan Wawrinka in round one, and adding to recent victories over Tomas Machac and Dusan Lajovic on surface to which he’s taken to like a duck to water.

Norrie has, admittedly, rediscovered his form in recent weeks, going from qualifying to the semi-finals in Geneva, and then beating seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round here.

He’ll aim to make his experience pay but as long as Fearnley isn’t overawed by facing his fellow Scot, then I think his form is capable of trumping Norrie’s.