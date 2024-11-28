Cricket in-play betting tips: New Zealand v England first Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann assesses the state of play after day one of the first Test in Christchurch, where England failed to make use of favourable bowling conditions.

The England circus act put on another entertaining show on day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand closing on 319-8 having lost the toss and batted first on a green pitch that wasn’t too dissimilar in colour to the outfield. In fairness, the surface played better than first impressions suggested but make no mistake, England’s seamers were largely poor, particularly with the new ball, and it needed four wickets from off spinner Shoaib Bashir to spare the tourists’ blushes. That England found themselves in such a position, relying on their young finger spinner on day one of a Test match on a green pitch, is a poor reflection of a seam attack that in around 12 months' time will be tasked with winning back the Ashes in Australia. More immediately, England have two more wickets to take before their attentions turn to batting, and they should still be positive about their chances for the remainder of the match on a wicket that historically gets better to bat on.

Pitch expected to improve I think we saw signs of that late on the first day, and recent history confirms such a suspicion. In March, Australia successfully chased down 281 batting last at this venue after New Zealand had reached 372 in the third innings – the highest innings score of the match. Batting last shouldn’t concern England, a point supported by the success this group have enjoyed chasing, and on the face of it, 6/4 about the tourists doesn’t look the worse price in the world. The issue is, can we really trust this team at the moment? When the going got tough in Pakistan, England’s batting sunk, and Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke will no doubt prove a considerable challenge with the new ball. Don’t be surprised if England find themselves in trouble early, especially with debutant Jacob Bethell pencilled in to bat at number three, and that means the likes of Joe Root, Harry Brook and OLLIE POPE could have plenty of work to do. No change there, then, and Brook was outstanding in his previous tour of New Zealand, averaging 82.25, while Root is a truly great player in all conditions, despite what Darren Lehmann might say. To steal a phrase from our very own Graham Cunningham, that argument has more holes than a string vest.

Don't pass on Pope Root and Brook are both considered for runs, but Pope looks worth a bet in the top England batsman market now confirmed to bat at number six. 8/1 is too big in my book. Pope is quite the puzzle, and it is beggars belief that he has been asked to keep wicket this week because England didn’t think to bring a reserve wicket-keeper on tour, instead flying out three spinners to a country where not even one slow bowler is always required. Are you sufficiently enlightened by the genius of Bazball? But we are where we are, and I wonder if this enforced move down the order to afford Pope sufficient time to rest after his keeping duties might see his batting in a better light. Pope has his critics, but it’s worth remembering that since taking on the role of number three, he has six hundreds and is averaging 40.28. There is a reason why Root doesn’t want to bat at three: because it’s the hardest place to bat in Test cricket. Pope is doing just fine. But I’m not alone in thinking that the middle order would be a better fit for this free-flowing stroke-maker, shielded from the new ball and fresh opening bowlers. If Pope has a good match here, England’s think tank could well be faced with a conundrum going forward. For now, I want to back Pope at 8/1, not just because of my hunch that number six will prove ideal for a man who began his career in the middle order, but also in light of how comfortable Glenn Phillips and even Matt Henry and Tim Southee looked batting late on day one. We already have a small stake on Gus Atkinson in this market at 80/1, which is fine, but Pope looks a bet now, so I don’t want to let him go. CLICK HERE to back Pope with Sky Bet Posted at 1200 GMT on 28/11/24