Chris Woakes celebrates
Chris Woakes celebrates

Cricket in-play betting tips: England v West Indies second Test latest odds and advice

By Richard Mann
21:51 · THU July 18, 2024

Richard Mann looks ahead to day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Day two betting update

No recommended bets

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's hard to know exactly what to make of day one of the second Test, England clearly in the ascendancy having been bowled out in the final throws of the day for 416, but leaving the suspicion their position should be better still.

From what we saw of the West Indies batting line-up at Lord's, when twice knocked over cheaply, England have more than enough runs on the board to think they will have this match, and the series, sewn up by the weekend.

The fact visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bowl first on a hot day and under clear blue skies – in every sense a batting day – feels like another nail in the West Indies coffin, and four dropped catches and a missed stumping summed a sloppy Thursday at the office for the tourists.

Nevertheless, bowling out the opposition would have been the main priority at 11am and although England at various stages scored at breakneck speed, West Indies pulled things back really well and in taking 10 wickets, they have theoretically kept themselves in the hunt.

Sky Bet offer

Brathwaite would be right to remind his players that in essence, this is a very good pitch for batting with decent pace and good value for the shotmakers West Indies do house in their top seven. A rapid outfield and short square boundaries at Trent Bridge make things even more appealing for batsmen.

On the face of it, then, 416 doesn't look like a mammoth score on this ground and this pitch, and given England did appear well on course to reach 500 at different points in their innings, centurion Ollie Pope was right to admit afterwards that they left a few runs out in the middle.

The issue for West Indies is that batting line-up which inspires little confidence, and an innings runs line around the 227 mark confirms layers don't expect much better than we saw at Lord's.

I tend to concur, but don't be surprised if that line alters dramatically if somewhere from the top order we see a decent partnership form when conditions and the bowling, minus James Anderson, looks flat.

Ollie Pope celebrates his century
Ollie Pope rode his luck for his hundred on day one

It's worth remembering that England suffered a fair collapse of their own on Thursday, losing their last five wickets for 74 runs, and the visitors could be capable of much worse in terms of losing wickets in a cluster.

I won't recommend a bet at this stage, but as is so often a valuable strategy when playing the innings runs lines in Test cricket, don't be afraid to get the collapse on side should a big partnership form and the market overreact to what will likely appear very favourable batting conditions.

Posted at 2140 BST on 18/07/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

