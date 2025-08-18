Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals preview and best bets

Two of the most exciting sides in The Hundred meet at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, when Trent Rockets host Manchester Originals live on Sky Sports and BBC2.

The Rockets have made a strong start to the campaign, winning three of their four matches, while not as consistent, there have been flashes of brilliance from the Originals.

The men in black came good on Sunday when plundering 171-3 against Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford thanks to another meaty contribution from Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen’s late show.

That could be the spark that lights up this Originals batting line-up, one that also features Phil Salt and Rachin Ravindra, and when on song, there are big runs in this team.

The same can be said for the hosts, who have the in-form Tom Banton at the top of the order with Joe Root, followed David Willey and Marcus Stoinis in a strong top seven.