Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of bets for Tuesday's offering from The Hundred, when Trent Rockets host Manchester Originals.
Cricket betting tips: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
2pts Both teams to score 160+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Tom Moores top Trent Rockets batsman at 14/1 (General)
Two of the most exciting sides in The Hundred meet at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, when Trent Rockets host Manchester Originals live on Sky Sports and BBC2.
The Rockets have made a strong start to the campaign, winning three of their four matches, while not as consistent, there have been flashes of brilliance from the Originals.
The men in black came good on Sunday when plundering 171-3 against Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford thanks to another meaty contribution from Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen’s late show.
That could be the spark that lights up this Originals batting line-up, one that also features Phil Salt and Rachin Ravindra, and when on song, there are big runs in this team.
The same can be said for the hosts, who have the in-form Tom Banton at the top of the order with Joe Root, followed David Willey and Marcus Stoinis in a strong top seven.
Trent Bridge hasn’t really played ball in terms of big runs in this tournament so far this season, with some spin there for the slow bowlers, but historically, this has always been a good place for batting.
In this summer’s T20 Blast, this ground played host to a number of high scores, so I’m minded to think this fixture, played between two powerful batting units, can deliver the goods.
It’s notable that after a slow start, the scores have started to rise in this year’s competition, and it’s only the really poor teams – and there are a few – that are letting the side down.
As such, I’ll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 160+ MATCH RUNS at 5/1.
An addition to that, I can’t resist a small play on TOM MOORES at 14/1 to be top TRENT ROCKETS BATSMAN.
Moores was a late call-up to the Rockets squad after Tom Alsop took a nasty blow the face while batting last week, and the former duly took his chance at the weekend, blasting a match-winning 55 against Southern Brave.
It caps a remarkable run of form for Moores, a Nottinghamshire player who knows this ground so well and amassed 459 runs at an average of 45.90 in the Blast this summer.
It seems unlikely that Alsop will be able to make a quick recovery, so Moores should keep his place, and gives us a decent value bet at the odds.
Preview published at 1325 BST on 18/08/25
