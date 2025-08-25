Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

Trent Rockets secured their place in Saturday’s Eliminator at least with a dramatic victory away at Welsh Fire on Sunday, and their final match of the regular season comes against Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, 6.30pm, UK time.

Phoenix also won on Sunday, making full use of spinning conditions in Manchester to record a welcome victory.

The visitors can expect something similar underfoot at Trent Bridge, on what we have seen so far this season anyway.

Trent Bridge is renowned for being one of the best places to bat in England in limited-overs cricket, but the Rockets’ insistence they get spinning pitches at home has meant batting has generally been hard work.

First-innings scores at this ground this season read 124-9, 140-4 and 98-8. It's hardly a good look, especially for a competition designed to attract new fans to the sport, but the weather has been dry and the Rockets are set up for spin.