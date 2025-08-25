Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Wednesdays's action from The Hundred, where Birmingham Phoenix could have a tough time away at Trent Rockets.
Cricket betting tips: The Hundred
2pts Under 139.5 Birmingham Phoenix match runs at 5/6 (General)
Trent Rockets secured their place in Saturday’s Eliminator at least with a dramatic victory away at Welsh Fire on Sunday, and their final match of the regular season comes against Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, 6.30pm, UK time.
Phoenix also won on Sunday, making full use of spinning conditions in Manchester to record a welcome victory.
The visitors can expect something similar underfoot at Trent Bridge, on what we have seen so far this season anyway.
Trent Bridge is renowned for being one of the best places to bat in England in limited-overs cricket, but the Rockets’ insistence they get spinning pitches at home has meant batting has generally been hard work.
First-innings scores at this ground this season read 124-9, 140-4 and 98-8. It's hardly a good look, especially for a competition designed to attract new fans to the sport, but the weather has been dry and the Rockets are set up for spin.
Rehan Ahmed and George Linde both offer something different, finger spin and wrist spin, and the Rockets seamers are just very good, led by New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson.
I’ve been far less impressed with Phoenix.
Their spinners did bowl superbly at Old Trafford, especially Liam Patterson-White and Liam Livingstone, and they’ll bank on lots of overs of spin again, along with the canny Benny Howell and his medium-pace cutters.
But the batting has been underwhelming. Livingstone and Joe Clarke have performed well, but the rest of the line-up has offered very little. Ben Duckett is only averaging 17.16, that despite making 49 not out on Sunday.
I really do have my reservations about this batting unit and, interestingly, the two times they have scored more than 138 this season came when they made 159-9 on a typically good pitch in Leeds, and then 182-6 on another flat one at home as Livingstone somehow downed Oval Invincibles.
Against a strong attack on a surface that is expected to offer its challenges for batsmen, I don’t like Phoenix much, and UNDER 139.9 BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX MATCH RUNS looks a bet at 5/6.
Preview published at 1145 BST on 25/08/25
