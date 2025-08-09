Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

Two more men's games feature in The Hundred on Sunday, and Richard Mann is on hand with previews for both fixtures.
Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Sunday August 10
2pts James Vince top Southern Brave batsman at 13/5 (bet365, VBet)
2pts Trent Rockets to beat Northern Superchargers at evens (General)
Two more matches to enjoy from The Hundred on Sunday, and first up is Southern Brave against Birmingham Phoenix at 2.30pm, UK time.
Both sides looked strong outfits ahead of this year’s tournament, but Brave only scrambled home against Manchester Originals first up, while Birmingham Phoenix were badly beaten by Trent Rockets on Friday.
For Phoenix, so much is expected of their New Zealand pace trio of Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Tim Southee. However, all three made little impact on Friday.
Perhaps they will come on for the run, but Brave have proved a tough nut to crack on their home patch over the years, and they look the right favourites for this one.
Brave boast a fine bowling attack of their own, but captain JAMES VINCE remains the key to this side, and I’m going to give their captain another chance in the TOP SOUTHERN BRAVE BATSMAN market.
Vince drew a rare blank in Brave’s first match of the campaign, but he was outstanding last term, finishing as the leading runscorer in the tournament with 424 runs at an average of 53.00.
In fact, Vince top scored for Brave in six of their 10 fixtures last term, making him the clear standout in this line-up.
Once he gets back on track, he'll be winning this market again, and the 13/5 currently available looks fair.
Rockets set for lift-off
In Sunday’s second offering, TRENT ROCKETS host Northern Superchargers at 6pm, UK time.
This is undoubtably the pick of Sunday’s action, both sides impressing in opening-match wins, and boasting strong batting line-ups.
Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan did the heavy lifting for Superchargers as they brushed aside Welsh Fire, before some finishing touches from Harry Brook, while the likes of Tom Banton and Rehan Ahmed were in the runs for Rockets.
They also have Joe Root in their top order, and a plethora of new-ball options which include Sam Cook, David Willey and Lockie Ferguson.
On paper, Rockets looked a potentially-improved side this term, and Friday’s thumping win over Birmingham Phoenix confirms that suspicion.
They really do tick an awful lot of boxes, and could yet prove one of the surprise packages of the season, having started it relatively overlooked at 8/1 in the outright betting.
Superchargers are clearly dangerous with the likes of Crawley and Brook in their top four, especially on a ground like Trent Bridge, but their bowling doesn’t yet convince.
Rockets look the stronger team to me, with more depth and variety in their bowling especially.
Even-money, with the added bonus of home advantage in their corner, is very appealing.
Preview published at 1730 BST on 09/08/25
