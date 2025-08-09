Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

Two more matches to enjoy from The Hundred on Sunday, and first up is Southern Brave against Birmingham Phoenix at 2.30pm, UK time.

Both sides looked strong outfits ahead of this year’s tournament, but Brave only scrambled home against Manchester Originals first up, while Birmingham Phoenix were badly beaten by Trent Rockets on Friday.

For Phoenix, so much is expected of their New Zealand pace trio of Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Tim Southee. However, all three made little impact on Friday.

Perhaps they will come on for the run, but Brave have proved a tough nut to crack on their home patch over the years, and they look the right favourites for this one.

Brave boast a fine bowling attack of their own, but captain JAMES VINCE remains the key to this side, and I’m going to give their captain another chance in the TOP SOUTHERN BRAVE BATSMAN market.