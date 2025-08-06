Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire preview and best bets

STEVE SMITH is a welcome addition to the roster for this year’s edition of The Hundred, and I make him the headline bet for Thursday’s fixture between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.

To some, the Australian might be viewed as a fading force in T20 and short-format cricket, but I’m not sure I agree with that, especially for a competition like this which is a level below the Indian Premier League.

The other thing to note is that Smith doesn’t actually play that much T20 cricket nowadays, but when he does, he generally still performs to a high level.

In fact, at the conclusion of last winter’s home Test series with India, Smith returned to the Big Bash and dominated – only playing three matches but still making a hundred and a half-century.

In the previous season, it was a similar story, and he just looks a level above most franchise competitions – regardless of the format.