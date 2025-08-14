Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

There are some big names on show at Headingley on Friday night, when Northern Superchargers take on Birmingham Phoenix – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket betting tips: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix 2pts Both teams to score 160+ runs at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Both teams to score 170+ runs at 7/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Hundred has finally come to life in the last few days, with some cracking finishes and some decent scores – at long last. There is a sense the players are still feeling their way in this format, but some of the big names have started to come to the party now, namely star turns Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in the last week. Northern Superchargers host Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley on Friday night, with the action due to start at 6.30pm, UK time, when that man Livingstone will captain the visitors. Livingstone produced a memorable performance when blasting 69 not out from only 29 balls to help his team chase down 181 against champions Oval Invincibles on Tuesday.

That was exactly what this Phoenix batting line-up is capable of, one which also features Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Clarke and Dan Mousley. There are certainly big runs in this side, and they chased down to 86-0 in only 39 balls when thrashing the Superchargers at Edgbaston in last year’s competition. The Superchargers look in a better place themselves 12 months on, two wins from their opening three matches and buoyed by a thrilling last-ball victory over Southern Brave on Wednesday. I’m not sure their bowling is much to write home about, but Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan and Graham Clark have all started well with the bat. However, the kingpin is Harry Brook at number four, and the early signs from him have been very, very promising.

What a magnificent century for Harry Brook 🙌💯 pic.twitter.com/oBi3mErFBb — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 3, 2025

Give the look of both line-ups, I fancy runs here, with the pitch at Headingley providing the perfect storm. As we saw in the Test match on this ground earlier in the summer, this is a brilliant place to bat, and that is evidenced year on year in the T20 Blast. The first match of The Hundred here this season saw Yorkshire cruise to their victory target of 144 in 89 balls for the loss of just two wickets. Watching that match, you always felt like Yorkshire could have gone even faster if required on a beautiful batting surface. As such, I’ll be backing big runs on Friday, and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 160+ RUNS makes solid appeal as 10/3, with a small stake on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 170+ RUNS also advised at 7/1. Preview published at 1355 BST on 14/08/25