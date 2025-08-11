Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Manchester Originals vs London Spirit preview and best bets

Things have been tricky for punters so far in The Hundred, and even more so for batters who have seemingly found things much more challenging than we are used to seeing in T20 cricket.

The debate as to why is probably for another day, but Sunday’s results summed up the situation perfectly, Birmingham Pheonix only scraping to 106-7 batting first at Southern Brave, and then Northern Superchargers managing just 124-9 away at Trent Rockets.

Both of those matches were won by the chaser, another running theme of this year’s tournament, but I don’t think there is any toss bias at play here, more the fact small totals have been run down as expected.

The conundrum for punters is weighing up whether this will change anytime soon. The pitches across the country have been generally flat all summer, and with the weather apparently set fair for the week, runs would usually be the order of the day.

However, this is the ninth game of the season now and we’ve only seen two scores of 150 or more, both in the same game. Whichever way you slice it, it’s hard to be too confident about betting high totals right now.