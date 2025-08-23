Cricket betting tips: The Hundred Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix preview and best bets

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS look a solid bet to beat Birmingham Phoenix at home on Sunday, with the fixture scheduled to begin at 6pm, UK time.

On the face of it, both sides have been disappointing this season, two wins from six matches hardly doing justice to two talent-laden squads.

But you’d have to worry about Phoenix who were awful against a moderate Welsh Fire on Friday, batting poorly on a good pitch and then offering little threat with the ball.

Their three-pronged Kiwi pace attack have so far proved poor business, with Tim Southee reduced to a passenger of late.

Ben Duckett has barely scored a run, Will Smeed not that much better, meaning time and time again, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell have been left with too much to do in the middle order.

That’s not to say the Originals are bombproof, but both their wins came at home in conditions they know well, and they hammered Northern Superchargers here a week ago.

Jos Buttler, who has been excellent all campaign, again shone on that occasion, as did the inconsistent but very dangerous Heinrich Klaasen.