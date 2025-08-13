Cricket betting tips: The Hundred London Spirit vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

Lord’s takes centre stage on Thursday, as London Spirit play host to TRENT ROCKETS at 6.30pm, UK time.

The Rockets have been mightily impressive so far, going 2-2 with a couple of striking displays, and in truth, this looks a mismatch.

Spirit have managed one win from their three fixtures, but the batting in particular looks light, with half-centuries in each of the last two matches from David Warner helping them beat Welsh Fire and then stay competitive against Manchester Originals.

When Warner didn’t fire in their opening game, Spirit were rolled out for 80 by Oval Invincibles.

If the Rockets can get Warner early, and they have an abundance of new-ball options that include Lockie Ferguson, David Willey and Sam Cook, it could be tough going for Spirit.