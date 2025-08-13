Cricket betting tips: The Hundred London Spirit vs Trent Rockets preview and best bets

London Spirit against Trent Rockets is the latest offering from The Hundred on Thursday night, and Richard Mann is expecting a win for the visitors.
Cricket betting tips: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
2pts Trent Rockets to beat London Spirit at 4/5 (General)
Lord’s takes centre stage on Thursday, as London Spirit play host to TRENT ROCKETS at 6.30pm, UK time.
The Rockets have been mightily impressive so far, going 2-2 with a couple of striking displays, and in truth, this looks a mismatch.
Spirit have managed one win from their three fixtures, but the batting in particular looks light, with half-centuries in each of the last two matches from David Warner helping them beat Welsh Fire and then stay competitive against Manchester Originals.
When Warner didn’t fire in their opening game, Spirit were rolled out for 80 by Oval Invincibles.
If the Rockets can get Warner early, and they have an abundance of new-ball options that include Lockie Ferguson, David Willey and Sam Cook, it could be tough going for Spirit.
Ferguson has been outstanding this year, and there is spin from Akeal Hosein and Rehan Ahmed to confirm this is a very good all-round attack.
As for Spirit, they have leaked runs with the ball, even the usually-dependable Liam Dawson, and were fortunate to withstand a late onslaught from Jonny Bairstow in their win over Fire.
I’ve been against the hosts all season, and while Warner has probably exceeded expectations, the rest of the line-up hasn't.
In contrast, the Rockets look a very good outfit, with most bases covered and some confidence gained having started the season well.
While heaping praise on the bowling, we mustn’t forget that the destructive Tom Banton has started well with the bat, ably supported by Rehan and Joe Root. Marcus Stoinis hasn’t even been required to flex those big muscles of his yet.
With 4/5 still holding, I’m keen to back the ROCKETS TO WIN THE MATCH.
Preview published at 1830 BST on 13/08/25
Related links
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.