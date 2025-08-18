Cricket betting tips: The Hundred London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers preview and best bets

There are two men's fixtures in The Hundred on Wednesday, and Richard Mann has a couple of bets at big prices to consider.

Cricket betting tips: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers 1pt Chris Green top Welsh Fire batsman at 33/1 (General) 1pt Graham Clark top Northern Superchargers batsman at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two matches from The Hundred on Wednesday, starting with Welsh Fire’s home fixture with Southern Brave at 3pm, UK time. I’ve been down on Fire all season, and only one win in four would suggest this is indeed a poor side. The biggest issue remains the batting, and things won’t get any easier when they welcome the likes of Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills to Cardiff. In fact, a closer look at that top six paints a pretty bleak picture, with Jonny Bairstow averaging 59.33 this term but the next best CHRIS GREEN at 18.33 – and he's been batting at number seven and eight. Bairstow has been flying, making scores of 42, 86 not out, 0 and 50 so far. But he plays a high-risk game, and it’s unreasonable to think he can produce every time. After Bairstow, the next highest individual score posted by a Fire player is Green's unbeaten 32 in a losing cause against London Spirit.

The Australian has always been a handy operator with the bat, but he continues to improve and his returns for Lancashire in the County Championship this summer have been very good. He’ll likely bat between seven and eight again, and current odds of 33/1 in the TOP WELSH FIRE BATSMAN market do underestimate his chances in a poor field. Spirit no match for Superchargers Later, London Spirit welcome Northern Superchargers to Lord’s at 6.30pm, UK time. The Superchargers do have a bad performance in them, as shown at Old Trafford on Sunday, but there has been more good than bad from Harry Brook’s side this year. In fact, they have three wins from five matches this term, while Spirit are two from five, and that might flatter the hosts. To my eye, Spirit look very ordinary with the bat. Jamie Smith’s return from international duty has been a boost, but this team badly needs him to fire in the early exchanges to give some breathing space to David Warner and Kane Williamson, who both tend to start slowly nowadays. And as of yet, the middle order has offered very little. Against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, Spirit stumbled to only 126-6, despite at one stage being 81-3 from 62 balls. In short, this just doesn’t look like a team that has been assembled for short-format cricket, and if the Superchargers fire with the bat, the hosts won’t live with them. One area of concern for the visitors is the form of wicket-keeper and number three batsman Michael Pepper who has been badly out of sorts.

What a way to win! 👊



Graham Clark's six is the @popchipsUK Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/M4FNDwZv7L — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 14, 2025

One option would be to bring back GRAHAM CLARK, if fit, given he opens the batting for Durham in T20 cricket and has filled the same role for the Superchargers in the past. Number three could be a nice fit for Clark, who struck a brilliant, match-winning 38* in his last appearance against Southern Brave, having made 36 in the game before. He can keep wicket, so could easily slot back in here if recovered from the niggle that has kept him out of the last few games. It’s stakes return if Clark doesn’t play, so snapping up the general 14/1 on offer makes sense. I don’t envisage the Superchargers making any other changes, but I’m itching to see Matthew Revis – a late injury replacement – get a run, given the red-hot form he has displayed for Yorkshire in recent weeks. Revis is a big, strong unit, built the Yorkshire way, in years gone by on a diet of Tetley’s and Yorkshire Pudding. It’s steak and eggs nowadays, and protein shakes, but Brevis hits the ball as clean as anyone I’ve seen this summer. He looks a terrific white-ball prospect, potentially international standard, not too dissimilar in style to Superchargers head coach Andrew Flintoff. Revis is 20/1 for top Superchargers batsman honours, should he get a game. Preview published at 1100 BST on 19/08/25